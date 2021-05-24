New Albany Bulldogs

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host New Albany downed Jeffersonville 3.5 to 0.5 in match play Monday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club. 

For the Bulldogs, Ryan Crum defeated Charley Williams 1-up; Lukas Knoy topped Xander O'Neal 1-up and Zane Hammond beat Skylar Steier 1-up. 

Meanwhile, New Albany's Blaine Hamilton and Jeffersonville's Blake Brunson halved their match.  

NEW ALBANY DEF. JEFFERSONVILLE 3.5 TO 0.5

Monday at Valley View GC

Ryan Crum (NA) d. Charley Williams (Jeff) 1UP

Lukas Knoy (NA) d. Xander O'Neal (Jeff) 1UP

Blaine Hamilton (NA) and Blake Brunson (Jeff) halved their match

Zane Hammond (NA) d. Skylar Steier (Jeff) 1UP

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you