FLOYDS KNOBS — Host New Albany downed Jeffersonville 3.5 to 0.5 in match play Monday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.
For the Bulldogs, Ryan Crum defeated Charley Williams 1-up; Lukas Knoy topped Xander O'Neal 1-up and Zane Hammond beat Skylar Steier 1-up.
Meanwhile, New Albany's Blaine Hamilton and Jeffersonville's Blake Brunson halved their match.
