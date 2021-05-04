New Albany Bulldogs

SEYMOUR — New Albany took third in a tri-match at Seymour on Monday. 

The Owls carded a collective 170 — five shots better than Columbus East and 23 better than the Bulldogs — at Shadowood Golf Course. 

Seymour's Owen Marshall shot a 37 to earn medalist honors. 

New Albany's Ryan Crum was second with a 39. 

SEYMOUR 170, COLUMBUS EAST 175, NEW ALBANY 193

Monday at Shadowood GC

Medalist: Owen Marshall (Seymour) 37.

Seymour: Marshall 37, Ethan Dippold 43, Noah Surface 45, Manny Fontanez 45, Ty Stuckwish 51, Andon Selp 52. 

Columbus East: Kody Reynolds 40, Cole Schaeffer 41, Pierce Arnholt 46, Spencer Ertmeier 48, Jamall Starks 50. JT Kalman 51.

New Albany: Ryan Crum 39, Lukas Knoy 48, Blaine Hamilton 50, Zane Hammond 56. 

