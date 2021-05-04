SEYMOUR — New Albany took third in a tri-match at Seymour on Monday.
The Owls carded a collective 170 — five shots better than Columbus East and 23 better than the Bulldogs — at Shadowood Golf Course.
Seymour's Owen Marshall shot a 37 to earn medalist honors.
New Albany's Ryan Crum was second with a 39.
SEYMOUR 170, COLUMBUS EAST 175, NEW ALBANY 193
Monday at Shadowood GC
Medalist: Owen Marshall (Seymour) 37.
Seymour: Marshall 37, Ethan Dippold 43, Noah Surface 45, Manny Fontanez 45, Ty Stuckwish 51, Andon Selp 52.
Columbus East: Kody Reynolds 40, Cole Schaeffer 41, Pierce Arnholt 46, Spencer Ertmeier 48, Jamall Starks 50. JT Kalman 51.
New Albany: Ryan Crum 39, Lukas Knoy 48, Blaine Hamilton 50, Zane Hammond 56.
