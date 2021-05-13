HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Carter Smith, 11th-ranked Silver Creek topped Borden and Henryville in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon.
Smith shot a 1-under-par 35 at Champions Pointe Golf Course to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 157 — nine shots better than the Braves. The Hornets were third with a 178.
Smith's round included three birdies, two bogeys and four pars.
Luke Graston added a 38 while Cody Coleman and Seth Hooe each fired 42 for Creek.
A.J. Agnew led Borden with an even-par 36 while Branson Wagoner added a 39.
Westin Allen paced Henryville with a 36 while Sam Davidson fired a 37.
SILVER CREEK 157, BORDEN 166, HENRYVILLE 178
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 35.
Silver Creek: Luke Graston 38, Cody Coleman 42, Seth Hooe 42, Ethan Terry 48, Isaac Hinton 52.
Borden: A.J. Agnew 36, Branson Wagoner 39, Connor Holmes 45, Hayden Smith 46, Derek Konermann 48, Shawn Condon 51.
Henryville: Westin Allen 36, Sam Davidson 37, Trenton Vires 48, Caleb Harter 57, J.D. Michaels 64.
