Silver Creek Dragons

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Carter Smith, 11th-ranked Silver Creek topped Borden and Henryville in a tri-match Wednesday afternoon. 

Smith shot a 1-under-par 35 at Champions Pointe Golf Course to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 157 — nine shots better than the Braves. The Hornets were third with a 178. 

Smith's round included three birdies, two bogeys and four pars. 

Luke Graston added a 38 while Cody Coleman and Seth Hooe each fired 42 for Creek. 

A.J. Agnew led Borden with an even-par 36 while Branson Wagoner added a 39. 

Westin Allen paced Henryville with a 36 while Sam Davidson fired a 37. 

SILVER CREEK 157, BORDEN 166, HENRYVILLE 178

Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 35. 

Silver Creek: Luke Graston 38, Cody Coleman 42, Seth Hooe 42, Ethan Terry 48, Isaac Hinton 52. 

Borden: A.J. Agnew 36, Branson Wagoner 39, Connor Holmes 45, Hayden Smith 46, Derek Konermann 48, Shawn Condon 51. 

Henryville: Westin Allen 36, Sam Davidson 37, Trenton Vires 48, Caleb Harter 57, J.D. Michaels 64. 

