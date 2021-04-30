LACONIA — Tenth-ranked Silver Creek won a five-way match at Chariot Run Golf Club on Tuesday.
Led by Carter Smith’s even-par 36, the Dragons carded a collective 155 — 24 shots better than runner-up Borden. Springs Valley was third with 188 while Crawford County finished fourth with a 248. South Central didn’t field a full team.
Also for Creek, Cody Coleman carded a 37, Luke Graston a 38 and Isaac Hinton a 44.
A.J. Agnew shot a 1-under 35 to earn medalist honors for the Braves. Also for Borden, Branson Wagoner added a 39.
SILVER CREEK 155, BORDEN 179, SPRINGS VALLEY 188, CRAWFORD COUNTY 248, SOUTH CENTRAL INC.
Tuesday at Chariot Run GC; par-36
Medalist: A.J. Agnew (Borden) 35.
Silver Creek: Carter Smith 36, Cody Coleman 37, Luke Graston 38, Isaac Hinton 44, Seth Hooe 46, Ethan Terry 46.
Borden: Agnew 35, Branson Wagoner 39, Derek Konermann 51, Hayden Smith 54, Connor Holmes 55, Cruz Martin 60.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 50, Grant Day 66, Austyn Thompson 67.
