HENRYVILLE — Silver Creek finished fourth and Floyd Central fifth in The Legends of Providence Invitational on Saturday.
Fifth-ranked Evansville North carded a collective 296 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to take home the team title. Ninth-ranked Center Grove was second with 299 while No. 14 Columbus North took third with a 308 — two shots better than the No. 6 Dragons and four better than the Highlanders. The host Pioneers placed 11th (338), New Albany took 12th (347) and Borden 14th (378) in the 15-team event.
Center Grove’s Brady Schier fired a 2-under-par 70 to claim medalist honors.
Floyd’s Breck Muncy shot a 74 to tie for sixth while Creek’s Evan Trester tied for 10th with a 75.
Additionally for the Highlanders, Nathan Smith shot 77, Levi Reid fired an 80 and Gabe Lamb and Josh Anderson added 81 apiece.
Also for the Dragons, Samuel Harris shot 76, Luke Gratson 79 and Cody Coleman 80.
Providence was paced by sophomore Blaine Beckort’s 76. Also for the Pioneers, Lincoln Bottorff added an 86, Jacob Kaiser 87 and Caeden Uhl 89.
The Bulldogs were led by Blaine Hamilton’s 76. New Albany also received an 87 from Rossi Hamilton and 92 from both Zane Hammond and Cooper Anderson.
The Braves were paced by Branson Wagoner’s 81 while Derek Konermann added an 87.
PHS LEGENDS INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 296, 2. Center Grove 299, 3. Columbus North 308, 4. Silver Creek 310, 5. Floyd Central 312, 6. Westfield 316, 7. Franklin 324, 8. Madison 325, 9. Columbus East 329, 10. Evansville Mater Dei 338, 11. Providence 338, 12. New Albany 347, 13. Corydon Central 365, 14. Borden 378, 15. Austin 404.
Medalist: Brady Schier (Center Grove) 70.
Top 10: 1. Schier (CG) 70; 2(tie). Luke Johnston (EN), Brody Holubar (CG), Landon Smith (A), Brody Sorrell (EN) 73; 6(tie). Nathan Springer (CG), Breck Muncy (FC), William Davis (CN), Peyton Butler (EN) 74; 10(tie). Pierce Arnholt (CE), Henry Ashley (Madison), Evan Trester (SC) 75.
Floyd Central: Breck Muncy 74, Nathan Smith 77, Levi Reid 80, Gabe Lamb 81, Josh Anderson 81.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 76, Rossi Hamilton 87, Zane Hammond 92, Cooper Anderson 92, Tyler Barnett 93.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 76, Lincoln Bottorff 86, Jacob Kaiser 87, Caeden Uhl 89, John Walthers 94.
Silver Creek: Evan Trester 75, Samuel Harris 76, Luke Graston 79, Cody Coleman 80, Seth Hooe 84.
Borden: Branson Wagoner 81, Derek Konermann 87, Carson Jones 95, Joseph Renners 115, Ryan Leftwich 119.
Other individuals: Cameron Kirtley (Silver Creek) 82, Ashton Bass (Floyd Central) 83, Eli Jackson (New Albany) 97, Leland Lewis (Providence) 107, Will Stengel (Providence) 107, Kolton Money (Providence) 108.
