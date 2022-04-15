BOYS' GOLF: Dragons have high hopes

SELLERSBURG — Last season was one of “firsts” for Silver Creek.
The Dragons had their first invitational score under 300. They won their first sectional title and they had their first player qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
Then Creek started this season off with another one, capturing the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational title for the first time earlier this month.
The Dragons, who returned their top four players from last season, are hoping for even more firsts.
“We’re really excited to compete and see what we can do,” senior Carter Smith said. “Hopefully bring back a (state championship) ring for this community and our school.”
“The guys are pretty pumped up,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said a few days before the start of the season. “They’ve been working hard all winter. I’ve never had guys like this that worked all fall and winter coming into this year as hard as they have. We fell a little short of our goal last year of getting to state and that’s their No. 1 goal this year — get to state, make a good showing and hopefully bring state here.”
If the Dragons are going to make a run at bringing home a state title, they’ll be led by Smith.
The team’s only senior, who became the first player in program history to make it to the IHSAA State Finals last June, is coming off a third-place individual finish at state.
“Carter’s a great leader,” Graston said. “You couldn’t ask for a better person as a coach. He’s like having a coach on the team. He motivates the guys, he picks them up, he keeps them in line — just a great kid. I’ve had Carter all through middle school and high school, it’s been awesome to see him grow and become the player he is. Carter’s one that I have a lot of confidence in every shot. If he says, ‘Coach, I think I can do this shot.’ I usually let him have the green light.”
Smith, who was the medalist at the Providence Sectional and runner-up at the Providence Regional last year, shot a two-day total of 147 (3-over-par) last year at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. He was nine shots behind state champion Kash Bellar of Peru and just one behind runner-up Jacob Modleski of Guerin Catholic. Bellar is now a freshman at Ball State University, where Smith has also signed.
“I’m really excited for this season,” he said. “We’ve got a really good group of guys. We’re much stronger than last year. I’m just really excited to see what we can do. We’ve got five guys that are really committed.”
Creek’s top four also includes two juniors, Seth Hooe and Luke Graston.
Hooe posted the team’s second-low score at the sectional last year.
“Seth has picked up a lot of distance. He’s killing the ball off the tee,” Graston said. “That’s helped his scores and getting him in positions where he can get some scoring irons in his hands.”
Graston, the coach’s son, has also improved.
“Luke worked really hard over the winter,” his dad said. “He was working at it every week doing something with it. His game has gotten a lot more consistent than it was last year.”
Sophomore Cody Coleman lost a playoff with Smith for medalist honors at last year’s Mid-Southern Conference Championships and was the team’s No. 2 player for the sectional and the regional.
“Cody’s killing the ball too,” Graston said. “It’s a different game when you have wedges, instead of a seven (iron) or eight (iron).”
“One of my biggest goals is to shoot nothing over 80,” Coleman said. “That was my goal last year and I had a couple bad rounds and didn’t manage to complete that goal, but I’m going to have the same goal for this year.”
The only newcomer to the Creek lineup is freshman Samuel Harris.
“Coming in I didn’t really know much about him, but he’s become pretty consistent,” Graston said.
The Dragons, who finished six strokes shy of qualifying for their first IHSAA State Finals last year, are off to a solid start.
After taking the trophy at the Fuzzy Invitational, they took second in the Bulldog Shootout at Brownsburg last Saturday.
“I think that’s a big thing with all of ’em, they’re more consistent,” said Graston, whose team was ranked 14th in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason poll and climbed up to No. 6 this week. “We don’t have that big area of someone might shoot 73 one day and then come out and shoot high 80s the next day. They’re all going to be down there pretty tight.”
Today they’ll compete in the Trojan Classic, which is hosted by top-ranked Center Grove.
“We’d like to go a little bit better at conference and in some of the bigger invitationals ... some of the bigger events that we’re playing the high-caliber schools and have a good showing against them,” Graston said.
The biggest goals, though, will be in the postseason.
“We want to win regional and then obviously we want to make it to state and put up a good fight at state,” Coleman said. “If we don’t win state this year that’s ok, we just want to give it a good shot.”