BOYS' GOLF: Dragons roll to MSC title

CLARKSVILLE — The Silver Creek Dragons won their first — but they hope not their last — championship of the season Saturday.
Shooting a season- and program-low 293, the Dragons rolled to the Mid-Southern Conference title at Wooded View Golf Course.
“I’m super-pumped, super-proud of the guys,” said Silver Creek coach Matt Graston, whose team topped runner-up North Harrison by 34 shots and third-place Austin by 48. “We knew we could get that number eventually, it was just a matter of putting everything together. We’ve still got some things to work on, a few guys are struggling on putting and a few guys are struggling on their iron game, but overall I think we’re in a pretty good spot right now, about where we want to be.”
The 13th-ranked Dragons had the top three scores and four of the top six. Junior Carter Smith and freshman Cody Coleman each fired even-par 71s in regulation to tie for first. Smith then beat Coleman on the fourth playoff hole to claim medalist honors.
“To be honest I almost feel like there was less pressure than if we were out there playing for a score. We were just out there playing against each other,” said Smith, who parred the par-5 fourth to earn the individual honor.
Silver Creek's Carter Smith and Cody Coleman talk about finishing 1-2 & leading the Dragons to the @MSConference title Saturday. @SilverCreekGol2 pic.twitter.com/PhmdphNeLf— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) May 17, 2021
“It was very fun; it’s something I’ll never forget,” added Coleman, who bogeyed No. 4 in the playoff.
Sophomore Seth Hooe, who finished third, added a 72 while classmate Luke Graston fired a 79 to round out Creek’s team score.
“It’s a good time to peak right now, to hit the 293 mark, with the postseason right around the corner,” Coach Graston said. “Hopefully we’ll gain some momentum with it and we’ll keep on going through and make a good run through the postseason and hopefully end up at Prairie View (Golf Club, site of the IHSAA State Finals).”
That has been the plan all season as the Dragons played a beefed up schedule that has included several invitationals around the state.
“I think that’s helped us a lot this year,” Graston said. “We’ve really traveled a lot, gone to Indy numerous times and Peru. When you face the best teams week-in, week-out it builds your character. You learn a lot of things, see how you stack up and see what you’ve got to work towards. So I think traveling has helped us tremendously this year.”
“We’re playing every Saturday,” Smith added. “I remember playing my freshman year, it was nothing like this. We’re having a lot of fun being able to compete every week with some of the top teams in the state.”
With no seniors among its top four, the future looks bright for Silver Creek.
“We’ve got a good young group right now, the middle school’s got quite a bit of talent too, so I think we’re going to be in a good spot for quite a few years to come,” Graston said. “Hopefully (we can) make some good runs in the postseason for the next few years.”
The postseason begins June 7 with the Providence Sectional, where the Dragons will try for their first-ever sectional title.
“This is the strongest we’ve been all year,” Smith said. “We’re hoping we can keep this going and make a run later in the year and just keep firing numbers under 300. If we can do this every week I like our chances.”
.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Wooded View Golf Course, par-71
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 293, 2. North Harrison 327, 3. Austin 341, 4. Corydon Central 356, 5. Scottsburg 357, 6. Brownstown Central 363, 7. Salem 411, 8. Charlestown 423.
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 71; defeated teammate Cody Coleman on the fourth playoff hole.
Top 10 (All-MSC): Smith (Silver Creek) 71, Coleman (Silver Creek) 71, Seth Hooe (Silver Creek) 72, Cole Hergenrather (North Harrison) 75, Tanner Fravel (North Harrison) 76, Luke Graston (Silver Creek) 79, Landon Smith (Austin) 80, Kody Clancy (Scottsburg) 83, Hunter Schmitt (Corydon Central) 84, Garrison Barton (Austin) 84.
Nos. 11-15 (All-MSC honorable mention): Josh Gabbard (Austin) 85, Canaan Stockdale (Corydon) 85, Chandler Stahl (Brownstown Central) 85, Alex Campbell (Salem) 85, Ryan Rockey (Scottsburg) 86.
Silver Creek: Smith 71, Coleman 71, Hooe 72, Graston 79, Luke Campbell 103.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 96, Michael Gillooly 106, Connor Aaron 109, Zander Morris 112, Trey Brison 118.
Clarksville: Caleb Pearl 114.