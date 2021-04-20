MONTGOMERY — Silver Creek took second and Floyd Central finished fourth in Washington’s Hatchet Invitational, which featured some of the state’s top teams, on Saturday.
Eleventh-ranked Evansville North won the team title, carding a collective 299 — 10 shots better than the 16th-ranked Dragons — at Country Oaks Golf Club. Seventh-ranked Bloomington South was third (313), followed by the No. 8 Highlanders (316) and Bedford North Lawrence (332).
Bloomington South’s Nick Bellush earned individual medalist honors, firing an even-par 72.
Carter Smith led Silver Creek with a 3-over 75 while Cody Coleman carded 77, Seth Hooe 78 and Luke Graston 79.
“It was a good weekend for our guys, I was glad to see four scores posted in the 70s,” Dragons coach Matt Graston said. “We did a great job avoiding big numbers by only having one double (bogey) and one triple (bogey) carded in our top four... It was great to see Seth play well and recover from one bad hole pretty early in the round; great finish for him. Luke started 6-over thru six (holes) but played the last 12 at 1-over, so it was great to see him recover and close out like that as well. We are going to need that every weekend if we want to put ourselves in any kind of position to compete with the best teams in the state. It’s a great experience for these guys to compete against ranked teams like we have every weekend. We need to keep working hard and posting competitive numbers.”
Christian McIntosh paced the fourth-place Highlanders with a 77 while Ben Howell fired 78, Gabe Lamb 80 and Judson Dukes 81.
HATCHET INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Country Oaks GG; par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 299, 2. Silver Creek 309, 3. Bloomington South 313, 4. Floyd Central 316, 5. Bedford North Lawrence 332, 6. Forest Park 338, 7. Washington 339, 8. Evansville Memorial 341, 9. Jasper 345, 10. Evansville Mater Dei 350, 11. Barr-Reeve 352, 12. Springs Valley 360, 13. Castle 362, 14. Bloomington South B 372, 15. Sullivan 374, 16. Heritage Hills 378, 17. Vincennes Rivet 393, 18. Mt. Vernon 404, 19. Evansville Central 419, 20. Vincennes Lincoln 420, 21. Washington Catholic 433.
Medalist: Nick Bellush (Bloomington South) 72.
Floyd Central: Christian McIntosh 77, Ben Howell 78, Gabe Lamb 80, Judson Dukes 81, Sam Stewart 83.
Silver Creek: Carter Smith 75, Cody Coleman 77, Seth Hooe 78, Luke Graston 79, Zimmerman 101.
