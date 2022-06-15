BOYS' GOLF: Dragons tie for 4th at IHSAA State Finals

CARMEL — Silver Creek capped off the best season in program history in fine fashion.
The Dragons tied for fourth place at the IHSAA State Finals, which wrapped up Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Creek finished with a two-day total of 627, as the Dragons followed up their first-round 312 with a second-round 315.
Top-ranked Guerin Catholic edged No. 3 Westfield by one stroke (602-603), thanks to Jacob Modleski’s birdie on the 18th hole, to take home the team title. The Golden Eagles were the runners-up last year.
Eighth-ranked Hamilton Southeastern (615) took third while the No. 7 Dragons and 12th-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral both finished with 627s.
On its way to Prairie View, Silver Creek captured its second straight sectional title before placing second in the Providence Regional to earn the program’s first-ever State Finals berth.
Valparaiso sophomore Aidan Gutierrez defeated Cathedral senior Ryan Ford on the third playoff hole for medalist honors after both finished the 36 holes with 2-under-par 142s. Both had sizzling final rounds — Gutierrez shot a 5-under 67 while Ford carded a 68 to account for two of the eight under-par rounds on the day.
Fort Wayne Carroll senior Hunter Melton and New Castle senior Derek Tabor tied for third with 1-under 143s. Noblesville senior Will Perkins and Modleski tied for fifth with 1-over 145s.
Silver Creek sophomore Cody Coleman, who was tied for second following the first round, tied for 12th with a 5-over 149. He followed up his opening round of even-par 72 with a 5-over 77.
Guerin Catholic’s Connor McNeely, the first-round leader, followed up his 1-under 71 with an 80 to finish in a tie for 17th.
Dragons senior standout Carter Smith shot a final-round 80 to finish in a tie for 39th-place. Creek junior Luke Graston shot an 82 to finish in a tie for 44th while his classmate, Seth Hooe, had the Dragons’ best round of Wednesday with a 4-over 76 as he finished in a tie for 49th-place.
After all the action was complete, Smith was named the Fred A. Keesling Mental Attitude Award winner. Additionally, he also earned All-State recognition from the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association.
Meanwhile, Borden’s AJ Agnew finished in a tie for 21st.
The junior followed up his first-round 79 with a 2-over 74 in the final round. After his 44 on the front nine Tuesday, Agnew played the final 27 holes in 1-over-par.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Wednesday's final round at Prairie View GC, Carmel
Team scores: 1. Guerin Catholic 299-303—602; 2. Westfield 303-300—603; 3. Hamilton Southeastern 311-304—615; 4(tie). Silver Creek 312-315—627, Cathedral 323-304—627; 6. Bloomington South 308-323—631; 7. Valparaiso 321-312—633; 8. Warsaw 319-318—637; 9. Leo 329-309—638; 10. Noblesville 323-318—641; 11. Evansville North 323-319—642; 12. Penn 334-326—660; 13. Jasper 329-336—665; 14. Covenant Christian 332-347—679; 15. Evansville Memorial 366-351—717.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 75-67—142-x; 2. Ryan Ford (Cathedral) 74-68—142; 3(tie). Hunter Melton (FW Carroll) 72-71—143, Derek Tabor (New Castle) 76-67—143; 5(tie). Will Perkins (Noblesville) 77-68—145, Jacob Modleski (Guerin Catholic) 74-71—145. x—won playoff.
Silver Creek: 12(tie). Cody Coleman 72-77—149; 39(tie). Carter Smith 78-80—158; 44(tie). Luke Graston 78-82—160; 49(tie). Seth Hooe 85-76; 84. Samuel Harris 84-90—174.
Borden: 21(tie). AJ Agnew 79-74—153.