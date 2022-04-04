BOYS' GOLF: Dragons win 1st Fuzzy title

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek got its season off to a strong start Saturday.
The Dragons won their first-ever title in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational.
Creek, which was No. 14 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason poll, carded a collective 305 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to take home the first-place trophy. The Dragons were one shot better than No. 4 Bloomington South and seven ahead of 11th-ranked Evansville North. Eighteenth-ranked Floyd Central finished fourth (at 334) while Borden placed fifth (with a 338).
“It was a battle, for sure. I know we all left quite a few shots out there. I, personally, got off to a pretty rough start,” said Silver Creek senior Carter Smith, who led the Dragons with a 2-over-par 74. “But we all fought pretty well and were able to get some good scores in and squeak it out.”
“I’m super-proud of everybody for hanging in there,” Dragons sophomore Cody Coleman added. “I know we all didn’t play our best, but we still pulled it together and managed to pull off the win.”
Borden junior AJ Agnew was the overall medalist. The Purdue Fort Wayne-commit fired a 2-under-par 70 at Covered Bridge, which played at 6,832 yards.
“It was a good day,” Agnew said following his three-birdie, one-bogey round. “Ball-striking was pretty much perfect, but I just had kind of a tough day on the greens today putting. I think I had seven tap-in pars and then two lip-outs for birdie. But I can’t ask for a better day, come out with a win and shoot an under-par red score. I was pretty happy with my play.”
It was a solid beginning for Agnew, who last year finished second in the sectional and tied for fifth at the regional before tying for 33rd at the IHSAA State Finals.
“I have high hopes for the season this year,” he said. “Last year I think I didn’t quite do my best. I did go to state, but the first day was rough. But I think this year I have a lot to build on and (I’ll) try to finish top-five at state this year.”
Providence’s Blaine Beckort was one shot behind Agnew in second. The freshman was equally as steady in his two-birdie, one-bogey round.
North’s Daymian Rij took third with an even-par 72. Smith tied for fourth, along with South’s Happy Gilmore and Nick Bellush.
“I was 3-over (par) through four (holes), then battled back,” said Smith, who has signed with Ball State University. “I was trying to get back to even. I left a couple out there, but I was happy to get it to two-over.”
Coleman finished seventh with a 4-over 76 in spite of the cool weather.
“I started off kind of struggling with my irons, but then I brought it back together and just managed to save a pretty good score today, especially in these conditions,” he said.
Silver Creek junior Luke Graston placed eighth with a 77 while freshman Samuel Harris tied for ninth with a 78.
“Very excited for our guys, our team,” Smith said. “It was a good, good start to the season.”
“I’m just happy we could do it in Carter’s senior year because I know this means a lot to him,” Coleman added. “I’m just glad we could pull this off.”
.
FUZZY ZOELLER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Covered Bridge Golf Club; par-72
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 305, 2. Bloomington South 306, 3. Evansville North 312, 4. Floyd Central 334, 5. Borden 338, 6. Evansville Mater Dei 340, 7. Madison-x 345, 8. New Albany 345, 9. Evansville Memorial-x 358, 10. Providence 358, 11. North Harrison 362, 12. Corydon Central 394, 13. Evansville Central 397, 14. Scottsburg NS.
x—score of fifth player determined team’s place.
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 70.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Agnew (Borden) 70, 2. Blaine Beckort (PHS) 71, 3. Daymian Rij (Ev. North) 72, 4 (tie). Carter Smith (SC), Happy Gilmore (BS), Nick Bellush (BS) 74, 7. Cody Coleman (SC) 76, 8. Luke Graston (SC) 77, 9 (tie). Blaine Hamilton (NA), Samuel Harris (SC), Connor Byon (BS), Peyton Butler (EN) 78.
Silver Creek (305): Smith 74, Coleman 76, Graston 77, Harris 78, Seth Hooe 80.
Floyd Central (334): Gabe Lamb 79, Nathan Smith 81, Breck Muncy 86, Josh Anderson 88.
Borden (338): Agnew 70, Branson Wagoner 81, Kylan Nash 93, Derek Konermann 94, Connor Holmes 106.
New Albany (345): B. Hamilton 78, Rossi Hamilton 85, Johnathan Clifton 90, Zane Hammond 92, Max Hanen 111.
Providence (358): Beckort 71, John Walthers 92, Lincoln Bottorff 97, Caeden Uhl 98, Samwise Garcia 112.
North Harrison (362): Cole Hergenrather 84, Austin Reynolds 85, Tanner Fravel 90, Dawson Allen 103, Will Hedden 128.
Corydon Central (394): Canaan Stocksdale 89, Hunter Schmitt 96, Cooper Shireman 104, Alex Boman 105, Landon Waynescott 111.
JV: Evan Trester (SC) 87, Luke Banet (P) 105, Eli Jackson (NA) 130.