BOYS' GOLF: Dragons win 1st sectional title

SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek made history Monday.
The Dragons hope to make some more before the season ends.
Led by medalist Carter Smith, Creek captured its first-ever sectional title. Smith shot a 1-under-par 71 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 306 at the Providence Sectional.
“Awesome round today,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “A little higher number than we expected initially, but conditions were a little bit tough. Our main goal, obviously, was to win it so we got our goal. That’s one of our main goals this year. We’ve got a couple more goals that we’re working on, but overall I’m super-pumped for the guys. They’ve done a great job this year. They’ve worked hard at it and their confidence has been high all year. We’ve just been playing well and we’re peaking at a good time.
“It’s a pretty big deal for our program. We’ve got a good feeder system going, so hopefully it’s one of a few more to come.”
Floyd Central, which had won the last three sectional titles, was 10 shots back in second. North Harrison and New Albany both fired 331, but the Cougars earned the final team berth for Thursday’s Providence Regional thanks to the score of their fifth player. Borden finished fifth with 335.
In addition to Smith’s 71, sophomore Seth Hooe added a 77, freshman Cody Coleman a 78 and sophomore Luke Graston an 80 to round out the team score.
“It’s a very exciting day,” said Smith, who shot 79 at Covered Bridge as a freshmen, when the Dragons finished fourth (one shot behind North Harrison) at the sectional in 2019. “It’s the first time our team’s ever won sectionals and really even thought about trying to make a run at state. It was a very good day for our team as a whole.”
Smith, whose round included three birdies and two bogeys, got off to a somewhat shaky start.
“I saved a par on one after I put my drive in the trees. Then, I put my drive in the trees again on two, and I bogeyed two,” he said. “After that, I just parred a lot. I didn’t bogey again until 15 and I just scored a few birdies in there. A lot of pars today.”
“He had a little bit of a rough start. He hooked a couple tee shots off one and two — he was probably a little tight — but he recovered,” Graston added. “Carter’s a player that can go out and birdie any hole at any time. I expressed that to him. I told just to relax and settle in, play his game and have fun with it.”
Smith fired an even-par 36 on the front and a 1-under 35 on the back.
“I knew a couple putts had to fall eventually, but I did not hit the ball well,” he said. “After hole two I knew I didn’t have my stuff today so I just aimed away from trouble and hit it out there where I could hit another shot.”
Smith finished three shots ahead of Borden sophomore A.J. Agnew and New Albany senior Ryan Crum.
Agnew and Crum earned two of the three individual berths to the regional while Jeffersonville senior Charley Williams, who shot 75, earned the final one.
Christian McIntosh fired a 75 to lead the second-place Highlanders, who had won sectional titles in 16 of the previous 17 seasons. Ben Howell (78), Sam Stewart (80) and Nathan Smith (83) rounded out Floyd’s team score.
The Dragons, Highlanders and North Harrison all advance to Thursday’s Providence Regional, which is slated to start at 8 a.m. at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
“We’ve got two days to get ready for it. We have expectations to make it out and hopefully win it if we play well,” Smith said.
“Thursday, it’s going to be tough. We’ve got six or seven ranked teams in there, it’s probably the toughest regional in the state,” Graston added. “I’d say it’s probably going to be about a 303, or something like that, to get out. We shot 300 at Legends (Golf Club) a couple weeks ago, I’d take that number right now. I think with somewhere around 300 we can move on.”
ALLEN HELPS HORNETS ADVANCE
MADISON — Led by medalist Westin Allen, Henryville finished in third at Monday’s Madison Sectional.
Allen fired an even-par 72 at Sunrise Golf Course to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 343.
Austin won its first sectional title with a 320, two shots ahead of the host Cubs. The Eagles, Madison and Henryville advance to Thursday’s Providence Regional.
“I’m very happy for what these young men have accomplished. We’re very pleased to have earned the opportunity to represent our school and community at the IHSAA regional,” Hornets head coach Robin Embry said. “Westin continues to play very well and it was great to see him become the sectional medalist!”
Sam Davidson added a 79, Trenton Vires a 90 and J.D. Michael a 102 to round out Henryville’s team score.
“Sam carded another really good round. He and Westin have had very nice senior seasons,” Embry said. “Trenton’s improvement has been consistent and he shot another good score today. The biggest difference for us today — we got a competitive fourth score. We knew if we could get something near 100 we’d be in the hunt. Last week it was Caleb (Harter), carding 50 as we posted 168. Today it was J.D.! Our third and fourth scores were very good today. We didn’t play particularly well on the front. However, knowing we were just a stroke from third gave us confidence. We played the back well (here) last week and again today.”
Xander Morris fired a 90 to lead Charlestown, which placed ninth.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Monday at Covered Bridge GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 306, 2. Floyd Central 316, 3. North Harrison 331-x, 4. New Albany 331, 5. Borden 335, 6. Corydon Central 366, 7. Jeffersonville 367, 8. Providence 377, 9. Lanesville 441, 10. South Central 500.
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 71.
Top 5: Smith (SC) 71, A.J. Agnew (Borden) 74, Ryan Crum (New Albany) 75, Christian McIntosh (Floyd Central) 75, Charley Williams (Jeffersonville) 75, Tanner Fravel (North Harrison) 75.
Individuals advancing without their teams: Agnew (Borden) 74, Crum (New Albany) 74, Williams (Jeffersonville) 75.
Borden: Agnew 74, Branson Wagoner 80, Hayden Smith 80, Hayden Smith 86, Connor Holmes 95, Derek Konermann 97.
CAI: Luke McCarty 130, Kade Taylor 140.
Clarksville: Caleb Pearl 180.
Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 86, Alex Bowman 89, Seth Johnson 94, Canaan Stocksdale 97, Cooper Shireman 111.
Floyd Central: Christian McIntosh 75, Ben Howell 78, Sam Stewart 80, Nathan Smith 83, Judson Dukes 84.
Jeffersonville: Williams 75, Xander O'Neal 87, Blake Brunson 100, Skyler Steier 105.
Lanesville: Maverick Belden 98, Griffen Lucas 99, Ty Tidstrom 110, Cole Fisher 134.
New Albany: Crum 75, Lukas Knoy 82, Blaine Hamilton 82, Zane Hammond 92.
North Harrison: Fravel 75, Cole Hergenrather 78, Austin Reynolds 86, Cole Fisher 92, Johnathon Seitz 96.
Providence: John Walthers 92, Carson Heldman 93, Lincoln Bottorff 95, Victor Beeler 97, Drew Juliot 104.
Silver Creek: Smith 71, Seth Hooe 77, Cody Coleman 78, Luke Graston 80, Zachary Zimmerman 92.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 99, Grant Day 132, Austin Marion 132, Austyn Thompson 137.
x — North Harrison advanced thanks to its fifth player's score.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Monday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 72.
Team scores: 1. Austin 320, 2. Madison 322, 3. Henryville 343, 4. Scottsburg 352, 5. Southwestern 357, 6. Jennings County 366, 7. Switzerland County 367, 8. Shawe Memorial 370, 9. Charlestown 395, 10. Rising Sun 452.
Top 5: Allen (Henryville) 72, Luke Ommen (Madison) 75, Landon Smith (Austin) 76, Austin Kramer (Southwestern) 77, Jackson Lynch (Madison) 78.
Individuals on non-advancing teams: Kramer (Southwestern) 77, Landon Gricius (Scottsburg) 81, Bryce Wrightsman (Switzerland County) 82.
Austin: Smith 76, Garrison Barton 79, Josh Gabbard 79, Jake Campbell 86, Parker Bruce 94.
Charlestown: Xander Morris 90, Alex Wright 95, Andrew Martens 104, Trey Brison 106, Connor Aaron 127.
Henryville: Allen 72, Sam Davidson 79, Trenton Vires 90, J.D. Michael 102, Caleb Harter 117.
Jennings County: Brett Silvey 86, Jack George 89, Jake Grider 95, Chad Gasper 96, Tanner Stearns 105.
Madison: Ommen 75, Jackson Lynch 78, Clayton Benkert 83, Burk Shelley 86, Mitchell Liter 90.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 116.
Rising Sun: Ethan Titkemeyer 106, Nate Elliott 107, Brady Works 114, Brogan Radcliff 125.
Scottsburg: Gricius 81, Derek Rockey 84, Caden Richardson 92, Kody Clancy 95, Jacob Graham 108.
Shawe Memorial: Eli Turner 85, Charlie Liter 90, Davis Grote 97, Christian Whitham 98.
Southwestern: Kramer 77, Foster Mefford 87, Matt Mingione 94, Bill Tingle 99, Logan Williams 120.
Switzerland County: Wrightsman 82, Austin Wolf 88, Jacob Williams 98, Evan Bosaw 99, Adrian Armstrong 108.