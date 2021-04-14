HENRYVILLE — Austin topped Henryville and Shawe Memorial in a tri-match Tuesday at Champions Pointe Golf Course.
Led by co-medalists Landon Smith and Josh Gabbard, each of whom fired 2-over-par 38s, the Eagles carded a collective 165 — 19 shots better than the Hornets and 55 better than the Hilltoppers.
Westin Allen paced the Hornets with a 39 while Sam Davidson added a 42.
.
AUSTIN 165, HENRYVILLE 184, SHAWE MEMORIAL 220, EASTERN INC.
At Champions Pointe GC; par-36
Medalist: Landon Smith, Josh Gabbard (Austin) 38.
Austin: Gabbard 38, Smith 38, Garrison Barton 41, Parker Bruce 48, Jackson Marshal 58.
Henryville: Westin Allen 39, Sam Davidson 42, Trenton Vires 48, Caleb Harter 55.
Shawe: Charlie Liter 46, Eli Turner 54, Davis Grote 58, Christian Whitham 62, Hiep Ngo 70.
Eastern: Logan Oakes 66, Daylan Campbell 71.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.