HENRYVILLE — Thanks to the fifth-score tiebreaker, Floyd Central won Monday's Big Four.
The Highlanders and Bulldogs both finished with 166s at Champions Pointe Golf Club, but Floyd took the title thanks to its fifth individual score. Providence placed third with a 180 while Jeffersonville finished fourth with a 205.
Floyd's Landen Fuller, New Albany's Blaine Hamilton and Providence's Blaine Beckort each shot 1-over 37s to share medalist honors.
Also for the Highlanders, Nathan Smith fired a 41, Gabe Lamb a 43 and Ashton Bass a 45 while Aiden Allen was the all-important fifth score with a 46.
Also for the Bulldogs, Rossi Hamilton shot 41, Johnathan Clifton 43, Zane Hammond 45 and Chase Walters 49.
Also for the Pioneers, Lincoln Bottorff and Caeden Uhl both fired 47s.
Xander O'Neal led the Red Devils with a 42 while Eli Cochrum added a 44.
BIG FOUR
Monday at Champions Pointe GC
FLOYD CENTRAL 166-x, NEW ALBANY 166, PROVIDENCE 180, JEFFERSONVILLE 205
Medalists: Blaine Hamilton (NA), Landen Fuller (FC), Blaine Beckort (P) 37.
Floyd Central: Fuller 37, Nathan Smith 41, Gabe Lamb 43, Ashton Bass 45, Aiden Allen 46.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 37, Rossi Hamilton 41, Johnathan Clifton 43, Zane Hammond 45, Chase Walters 49.
Providence: Beckort 37, Lincoln Bottorff 47, Caeden Uhl 47, John Walters 49, Samwise Garcia 51.
Jeffersonville: Xander O'Neal 42, Eli Cochrum 44, N. Reagan 55, Shawn Cecil 64, B. Owen 67.
x—won thanks to fifth individual score.
