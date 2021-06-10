BOYS' GOLF: Four locals qualify for State Finals

HENRYVILLE — Thursday was a tough one for teams from Clark and Floyd counties at the Providence Regional.
However, it was a great day for area individuals.
While none of the local teams qualified for next week’s IHSAA State Finals, although a couple were close, Silver Creek junior Carter Smith, Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh, Borden sophomore AJ Agnew and Henryville senior Westin Allen claimed four of the five individual at-large berths for the two-day event.
Fourth-ranked Center Grove carded a collective 295 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to take home its sixth straight regional title. Fifth-ranked Bloomington South was second with a 300 while No. 17 Franklin took third with a 307 — two shots better than No. 19 Floyd Central and five shots better than No. 9 Silver Creek — in a stacked field.
The top three teams, plus the five best finishers from non-qualifying squads, advance to state, which is scheduled to be played Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club.
Franklin’s Damon Dickey earned medalist honors with a 3-under-par 69 — one shot ahead of Smith, two ahead of McIntosh, three ahead of Agnew and four ahead of Allen — on a course that was playing more difficult than normal after several days of rain.
“It was wet,” Allen said. “It was definitely playing long. They played some tees back farther than I thought they were going to as well. I liked how they made it harder. Obviously it was harder, look at the scores that were posted today. Usually at regionals there’s four or five people in the 60s, today there’s only one, so it was definitely harder.”
Smith, the medalist at Monday’s Providence Sectional, had a round that exampled the course’s perplexity. It included six birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey.
“It was very up and down,” Smith said of his 34-36 round. “I birdied the first hole, fell back to even on hole four, then I got hot and got quite a few birdies. But a couple bad swings hurt me. I went out-of-bounds on nine and had a double-bogey on 13. It was just really back-and-forth all day. I’m just glad to keep it going.”
He was disappointed, however, that his team won’t be joining him at Prairie View.
“I had high hopes for our season this year,” Smith said. “It’s frustrating to see the season come to an end as a team, but we’re going to come back next year strong.”
Silver Creek junior Carter Smith, the individual runner-up, talks about his round at today's Providence Regional. @newstribscores @SilverCreekGol2 pic.twitter.com/yYbd03RRze— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 11, 2021
Cody Coleman added a 79, Luke Graston an 81 and Seth Hooe an 82 for the Dragons, who won their first-ever sectional title Monday.
“Three (hundred) twelve was a little high, but overall I can’t complain,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “We started the season unranked and moved all the way up to nine. That’s big for our program. Next year is going to be even better. We’ve got one big goal in mind and that’s win state next year. I hate to look forward, but that’s a goal we had this year and didn’t quite get there. Hopefully Carter can go to state and win state as an individual, but we’ve got a lot of talent coming back. ... It’s a great group of kids we have and we had a great time this year with it.”
McIntosh tied with Center Grove’s Brandon Heffner for third place. His 35-36 round included three birdies and two bogeys.
“It was a pretty clean round, a lot of pars,” McIntosh said. “All except for one hole, I hit it OB on six, but other than that I thought I played pretty good. All the hard work paid off, I guess.”
Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh talks about his regional round & qualifying for state. @newstribscores @F_C_Athletics pic.twitter.com/2JweF1SYkF— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 10, 2021
Sam Stewart and Ben Howell each fired 79 while Judson Dukes carded 80 to round out the team score for the Highlanders, who had qualified for state in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s disappointing,” McIntosh said of not advancing as a team. “We played our best round of the year, so we really fought out there for sure. We could’ve definitely cleaned up two shots somewhere for sure and got out, so it’s bittersweet.”
Agnew made history with his round, becoming the first Borden boy to qualify for the state finals.
“It means everything to me,” he said. “It’s always been a goal to make it to state for high school. I knew that I had a good shot at it this year, just played my best and I’m happy it turned out the way I wanted it to.”
Agnew’s 36-36 round included one birdie (No. 11), one bogey (No. 18) and 16 pars.
“It was pretty boring actually, a lot of pars and a couple putts dropped,” he said.
Borden's AJ Agnew talks about becoming @BordenHigh's 1st male golfer to qualify for state. @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/xJQ7wr5gr0— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 11, 2021
“He was a little bit shaky on his first tee shot, kind of flared one right, that kind of made (assistant coach) Trevor (Wagoner) and I a little bit nervous, but he hit one center of the green (after that) and from there he two-putted for par. From there, we knew that he would be steady,” Braves coach Duane Potts said of Agnew, who also plays for the Borden baseball team that will appear in the Class A semistate Saturday. “He usually starts off slow. He’s never a guy that starts off lightning fast, but he’s just a guy that goes out and hits greens, which is what you have to have in high school golf. You have to hit greens and try to two-putt and give yourself looks at birdies. And that’s what he did.”
Allen’s round included four birdies, 10 pars, three bogeys and one double-bogey.
“It was definitely rough,” he said. “I hit the ball very, very well, but the greens really killed me. I only made two putts inside of 10 feet. It was a rough day on the greens.”
Henryville senior Westin Allen talks about qualifying for next week's IHSAA State Finals. @newstribscores @HenryvilleAth pic.twitter.com/BDScKVnvij— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) June 11, 2021
Sam Davidson (86), Trenton Vires (105) and Caleb Harter (109) rounded out the team score for the Hornets, who finished third in Monday’s Madison Sectional.
“These young men represented themselves, (their) families, team, school, and community very well. Our (numbers) three, four and five (players) really struggled to score on our first nine [the back nine at Champions Pointe], probably due to some nerves. Sam played steady, but trouble on his ninth hole inflated his score a bit,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “But we’re all very happy for Westin. His putter was fairly cold, but he still fought to card a very good score and advance to the State Finals. He’s been playing very well the past month and we’re hoping he has two great days this coming week. Westin and Sam (Davidson) have had great senior seasons, really careers, and have been a pleasure to coach! I’m looking forward to seeing Westin play in his first State Finals!”
Two other area players wrapped up their careers with solid rounds. New Albany’s Ryan Crum carded a 78 and Jeffersonville’s Charley Williams fired an 80.
PROVIDENCE REGIONAL
Thursday at Champions Pointe GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 295, 2. Bloomington South 300, 3. Franklin 307, 4. Floyd Central 309, 5. Silver Creek 312, 6. Columbus North 318, 7. Bedford NL 322, 8. Greenwood Christian 333, 9. Bloomington North 338, 10. South Dearborn 342, 11. Madison 343, 12. Austin 345, 13. Forest Park 345, 14. North Harrison 346, 15. Jasper 360, 16. Greensburg 361, 17. Springs Valley 366, 18. Henryville 373.
Medalist: Damon Dickey (Franklin) 69.
Top 5: 1. Dickey (Franklin) 69, 2. Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 70, 3 (tie). Christian McIntosh (Floyd Central), Brandon Heffner (Center Grove) 71, 5 (tie). AJ Agnew (Borden), Andrew Rowen (Center Grove) 72.
Top 5 individuals on non-advancing teams: 1. Smith (Silver Creek) 70; 2. McIntosh (Floyd Central) 71; 3. Agnew (Borden) 72; 4. Westin Allen (Henryville) 73; 5. Trevin Hutchinson (BNL) 74.
Floyd Central: McIntosh 71, Sam Stewart 79, Ben Howell 79, Judson Dukes 80, Gabe Lamb 86.
Silver Creek: Smith 70, Cody Coleman 79, Luke Graston 81, Seth Hooe 82, Isaac Hinton 100.
Henryville: Allen 73, Sam Davidson 86, Trenton Vires 105, Caleb Harter 109, J.D. Michael 119.
New Albany: Ryan Crum 78.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 80.