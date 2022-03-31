BOYS' GOLF: Four to watch this season

The boys’ golf season teed off around the state this week. Locally, several squads from Clark and Floyd counties are scheduled to compete in Saturday’s annual Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Once again, the area features some solid talent.
With that in mind, here are four players to watch this season.
AJ AGNEW, BORDEN
The junior is coming off a very strong sophomore season.
Last May, Agnew was the individual runner-up in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships while leading the Braves to their first-ever title in the event.
Last June he was the Providence Sectional runner-up, shooting a 2-over-par 74 at Covered Bridge. Three days later he tied for fifth, with an even-par 72 at Champions Pointe, at the Providence Regional to become the first Borden boy to ever qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
Agnew struggled his first day at Prairie View Golf Club, firing an 84. However, he bounced back on the second day with a 1-over 73 to finish in a tie for 33rd.
Agnew committed to Purdue Fort Wayne in January.
CODY COLEMAN, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore is coming off a fine freshman campaign for the Dragons.
Coleman started it off with a fifth-place finish in the Zoeller Invite last April. Then in May he was the individual runner-up, losing on the fourth playoff hole to teammate Carter Smith, in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships.
Last June, Coleman finished third on his team — and tied for eighth overall — to help Creek to its first-ever sectional title. Three days later, he posted his squad’s No. 2 score at the regional.
SETH HOOE, SILVER CREEK
The junior had a very solid sophomore season for the Dragons.
Last May, he took third (one stroke behind teammates Smith and Coleman) at the MSC Championships.
In June, Hooe shot a 77 to finish second on his team and seventh overall in the Providence Sectional, which Silver Creek won. Three days later he carded an 82 in the regional.
CARTER SMITH, SILVER CREEK
The senior had an outstanding junior season for the Dragons.
It started with a fourth-place finish at the Fuzzy and kept rolling from there.
In May’s MSC Championships, Smith outlasted Coleman in a four-hole playoff to earn medalist honors and lead Creek to the title.
In early June, he shot a 1-under-par 71 to earn medalist honors and lead the Dragons to their first sectional championship. Three days later, Smith shot a 2-under 70 to finish second at the regional and qualify for the IHSAA State Finals.
The following week Smith, the first SCHS boy to qualify for state, carded a 3-over 75 on the first day of the finals. The next day, he fired an even-par 72 to finish in third-place overall.
Smith has signed with Ball State University.
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Silver Creek junior Luke Graston; New Albany sophomore Blaine Hamilton; Floyd Central sophomore Gabe Lamb; Floyd Central junior Nathan Smith; Borden junior Branson Wagoner; Providence junior John Walthers.