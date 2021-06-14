A quartet of locals will try to win a state title beginning today.
Henryville senior Westin Allen, Floyd Central senior Christian McIntosh, Silver Creek junior Carter Smith and Borden sophomore AJ Agnew will tee off in the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Smith and McIntosh are both scheduled to go off at 8 a.m., Smith on the first hole and McIntosh on No. 10.
It’s the first appearance at state for Smith, who was the medalist at the Providence Sectional and the individual runner-up at the Providence Regional last week. When asked about his goal for this week after the regional, he was quick and concise in his response.
“To win,” he said.
Meanwhile it’s the third state appearance for McIntosh, who made trips as a freshman and sophomore with his Highlanders teammates. He tied for 58th overall in 2018 and 49th in 2019.
“I’d like to get all-state if I can play well enough to do that,” said McIntosh, who tied for third at both the sectional and regional. “We’ll see how it goes. I’m just going to go up there and have fun.”
Agnew and Allen will play in the same threesome, along with Northridge sophomore Brock Reschly. They are scheduled to tee off at 9:48 a.m. from the 10th hole.
Agnew was the individual runner-up at last week’s sectional before tying for fifth at the regional.
“I just want to go up there and play two solid rounds. Two low-70 rounds and I’ll be happy,” he said.
Like Agnew, Allen is also making his first appearance at state. The Madison Sectional medalist finished seventh at the regional.
”I’d like to be around even, if not, shoot under (par). I should’ve shot under today, easy,” Allen said after the regional. “We’ll just see where it takes me, see how the round goes.”
