New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton chips onto the green during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational earlier this season at Covered Bridge Golf Club. On Thursday, Hamilton earned medalist honors in a dual match at Bedford North Lawrence.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BEDFORD — New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton earned medalist honors, but Bedford North Lawrence beat the Bulldogs in a dual match Thursday afternoon.

While Hamilton fired a 1-over-par 38 at Otis Park, the Stars carded a collective 165 — 12 shots better than New Albany.

BEDFORD NL 165, NEW ALBANY 177

At Otis Park

Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (NA) 38.

BNL: A. Stiles 40, D. Endris 41, C. Staggs 41, J. Jones 43, T. Bellush 43, H. Corbin 44, C. Root 47, R. Cobb 47.

New Albany: B. Hamilton 38, Zane Hammond 45, Ross Hamilton 47, Johnathan Clifton 47, Max Hanen 48.

 

