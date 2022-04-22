BEDFORD — New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton earned medalist honors, but Bedford North Lawrence beat the Bulldogs in a dual match Thursday afternoon.
BEDFORD — New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton earned medalist honors, but Bedford North Lawrence beat the Bulldogs in a dual match Thursday afternoon.
While Hamilton fired a 1-over-par 38 at Otis Park, the Stars carded a collective 165 — 12 shots better than New Albany.
.
BEDFORD NL 165, NEW ALBANY 177
At Otis Park
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (NA) 38.
BNL: A. Stiles 40, D. Endris 41, C. Staggs 41, J. Jones 43, T. Bellush 43, H. Corbin 44, C. Root 47, R. Cobb 47.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 38, Zane Hammond 45, Ross Hamilton 47, Johnathan Clifton 47, Max Hanen 48.
