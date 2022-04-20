WorldClient-4.jpg

New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton chips onto the green during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

CORYDON — Led by medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany won a four-team match at Corydon Central on Tuesday afternoon. 

Hamilton fired a 2-over-par 38 for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 170 at Old Capital Golf Club. That was seven shots ahead of the host Panthers. Charlestown took third with a 203 while Clarksville fielded an incomplete team. 

Jordan Dean and Zander Morris each fired 49 to pace the Pirates. 

NEW ALBANY 170, CORYDON CENTRAL 177, CHARLESTOWN 203, CLARKSVILLE INC. 

Tuesday at Old Capital GC, par-36

     Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (NA) 38. 

     Corydon Central: Canaan Stocksdale 40, Alex Boman 40, Hunter Schmitt 48, Cooper Shireman 49. 

     Charlestown: Jordan Dean 49, Zander Morris 49, Alex Wright 50, Lucas Bach 55. 

