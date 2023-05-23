BOYS' GOLF: Highlanders claim first HHC title since 2019

EDINBURGH — With all five players shooting under 80, Floyd Central rolled to the Hoosier Hills Conference title Monday.
The Highlanders carded a collective 299 at Timbergate Golf Course to take home the league trophy for the first time since 2019. Bedford North Lawrence was second with a 309 while New Albany, led by medalist Blaine Hamilton, took third with a 318. Columbus East (321), Jennings County (336), Seymour (337) and Jeffersonville (434) rounded out the team scores.
Josh Anderson shot an even-par 72 to lead the way for Floyd and finish second individually. Nathan Smith and Levi Reid each added 75s to tie for fourth-place while Breck Muncy shot a 77 and Gabe Lamb a 78 for the Highlanders.
Hamilton shot a 2-under 70 to become individual HHC champ for the second straight year. Rossi Hamilton added a 78, Zane Hammond an 83 and Tyler Barnett an 87 to round out the Bulldogs’ score.
Eli Cochrum fired a 90 to lead the seventh-place Red Devils.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Monday at Timbergate Golf Course, par-72
Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 299, 2. Bedford North Lawrence 309, 3. New Albany 318, 4. Columbus East 321, 5. Jennings County 336, 6. Seymour 337, 8. Jeffersonville 434.
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 70.
Floyd Central: Josh Anderson 72, Levi Reid 75, Nathan Smith 75, Breck Muncy 77, Gabe Lamb 78.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 70, Rossi Hamilton 78, Zane Hammond 83, Tyler Barnett 87, Cooper Anderson 88.
Jeffersonville: Eli Cochrum 90, Annver Mann 112, Jackson Fried 114, Raymond Burns 118, Peyton Meier 127.