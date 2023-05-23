 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BOYS' GOLF: Highlanders claim first HHC title since 2019

FCboys.jpg

Floyd Central captured the Hoosier Hills Conference title — its first since 2019 — Monday. Individual runner-up Josh Anderson led the way for the Highlanders with an even-par 72.

EDINBURGH — With all five players shooting under 80, Floyd Central rolled to the Hoosier Hills Conference title Monday. 

The Highlanders carded a collective 299 at Timbergate Golf Course to take home the league trophy for the first time since 2019. Bedford North Lawrence was second with a 309 while New Albany, led by medalist Blaine Hamilton, took third with a 318. Columbus East (321), Jennings County (336), Seymour (337) and Jeffersonville (434) rounded out the team scores.

Josh Anderson shot an even-par 72 to lead the way for Floyd and finish second individually. Nathan Smith and Levi Reid each added 75s to tie for fourth-place while Breck Muncy shot a 77 and Gabe Lamb a 78 for the Highlanders.

Hamilton shot a 2-under 70 to become individual HHC champ for the second straight year. Rossi Hamilton added a 78, Zane Hammond an 83 and Tyler Barnett an 87 to round out the Bulldogs’ score.

BlaineHamilton.jpg

New Albany junior Blaine Hamilton earned medalist honors in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament for the second straight year Monday. Hamilton fired a 2-under-par at Timbergate Golf Course. 

Eli Cochrum fired a 90 to lead the seventh-place Red Devils.

.

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Monday at Timbergate Golf Course, par-72

Team scores: 1. Floyd Central 299, 2. Bedford North Lawrence 309, 3. New Albany 318, 4. Columbus East 321, 5. Jennings County 336, 6. Seymour 337, 8. Jeffersonville 434.

Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 70.

Floyd Central: Josh Anderson 72, Levi Reid 75, Nathan Smith 75, Breck Muncy 77, Gabe Lamb 78.

New Albany: B. Hamilton 70, Rossi Hamilton 78, Zane Hammond 83, Tyler Barnett 87, Cooper Anderson 88.

Jeffersonville: Eli Cochrum 90, Annver Mann 112, Jackson Fried 114, Raymond Burns 118, Peyton Meier 127. 

Tags

Trending Video