LACONIA — Led by medalist Seth Hooe, eighth-ranked Silver Creek downed host Charlestown in a dual match Thursday afternoon.
Hooe shot a 3-under-par 32 to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 137 — 29 shots better than the Pirates — at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
Also for the Dragons, Luke Graston added a 2-under 33 while Cody Coleman and Evan Trester shot 36 apiece to round out the team score.
Bradley Watts shot a 37 to lead Charlestown while Layton Hubbard and Zander Morris fired 42 apiece.
SILVER CREEK 137, CHARLESTOWN 166
Thursday at Hidden Creek GC; par-35
Medalist: Seth Hooe (Silver Creek) 32.
Silver Creek: Hooe 32, Luke Graston 33, Cody Coleman 36, Evan Trester 36, Cameron Kirtley 38, Quinn Wheatley 40, Peyton Lacy 40, Luke Campbell 42, Colin Hatfield 45, Sylas England 55.
Charlestown: Bradley Watts 37, Layton Hubbard 42, Zander Morris 42, Gunner Stamper 45, Jared Taylor 45, Noah Martin 47.
