Silver Creek’s Seth Hooe chips a ball from the fringe during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Course on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

LACONIA — Led by medalist Seth Hooe, eighth-ranked Silver Creek downed host Charlestown in a dual match Thursday afternoon.

Hooe shot a 3-under-par 32 to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 137 — 29 shots better than the Pirates — at Hidden Creek Golf Club.

Also for the Dragons, Luke Graston added a 2-under 33 while Cody Coleman and Evan Trester shot 36 apiece to round out the team score.

Bradley Watts shot a 37 to lead Charlestown while Layton Hubbard and Zander Morris fired 42 apiece.

SILVER CREEK 137, CHARLESTOWN 166

Thursday at Hidden Creek GC; par-35

Medalist: Seth Hooe (Silver Creek) 32.

Silver Creek: Hooe 32, Luke Graston 33, Cody Coleman 36, Evan Trester 36, Cameron Kirtley 38, Quinn Wheatley 40, Peyton Lacy 40, Luke Campbell 42, Colin Hatfield 45, Sylas England 55.

Charlestown: Bradley Watts 37, Layton Hubbard 42, Zander Morris 42, Gunner Stamper 45, Jared Taylor 45, Noah Martin 47.

