HENRYVILLE — Westin Allen fired a 4-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors and lead Henryville to a 192-211 victory over Charlestown on Wednesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Sam Davidson added a 42 for the Hornets.
"Westin and Sam were disappointed with their putting today and understandably, it cost them each three or four strokes," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We know our biggest opportunities to improve our team score is with our No. 3 and No. 4 spots. However, overall we're glad to have a few rounds behind us which helps us set realistic expectations."
Michael Gillooly and Trey Bryson each fired 52 to pace the Pirates.
HENRYVILLE 192, CHARLESTOWN 211
At Champions Pointe GC; par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 40.
Henryville: Allen 40, Sam Davidson 42, Trenton Vires 51, Caleb Harter 59.
Charlestown: Michael Gillooly 52, Trey Bryson 52, Alex Wright 53, Zander Morris 54, Andrew Martens 62, Conner Aaron 66, Connor Roberts 72.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 48.
