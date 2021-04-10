HENRYVILLE — Westin Allen fired an even-par 36 to lead host Henryville to victory over Scottsburg in a dual match Friday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Course.
Allen’s round included two birdies, two bogeys and five pars for the Hornets, who carded a collective 179 — 15 shots better than the Warriorettes.
Also for the Hornets, Sam Davidson fired a 42, Trenton Vires a 49 and Owen Brewer a 52.
“It was good to get the season started. This group wants to get better and seems to be willing to do the things necessary to improve,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “I’m looking forward to watching their progress this season.”
New Washington’s Jacob Curry, the team’s only player, carded a personal-best 54.
.
HENRYVILLE 179, SCOTTSBURG 194
Friday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 36.
Henryville: Allen 36, Sam Davidson 42, Trenton Vires 49, Owen Brewer 52, Caleb Harter 57.
Scottsburg: Landon Gricius 41, Ryan Rockey 45, Kody Clancy 52, Gannon Densford 56, Jacob Graham 57, Caden Richardson 58.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 54.
