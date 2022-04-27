Charlestown Pirates

SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Layton Hubbard, Charlestown downed Lanesville in a match Tuesday afternoon. 

The freshman fired a 2-over-par 37 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in his first varsity match to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 162 — 39 better than the Eagles. New Washington only had one golfer. 

Also for Charlestown, Jordan Dean fired a 40, Zander Morris a 42 and Alex Wright a 43 to round out the team's score. 

Maverick Belden shot a 42 to lead the Eagles while New Wash's Devan Dachenhausen fired a 55. 

CHARLESTOWN 162, LANESVILLE 201, NEW WASHINGTON

Tuesday at Hidden Creek GC

     Medalist: Layton Hubbard (C) 37. 

     Charlestown: Hubbard 37, Jordan Dean 40, Zander Morris 42, Alex Wright 43, Trey Brison 44, Lucas Bach 44, Bradley Watts 47, Connor Aaron 50, Connor Roberts 62. 

     Lanesville: Maverick Belden 42, LJ Campbell 46, Thomas Drexler 56, Joshua Obercieck 57, Carter Moore 61. 

     New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 55. 

