SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Layton Hubbard, Charlestown downed Lanesville in a match Tuesday afternoon.
The freshman fired a 2-over-par 37 at Hidden Creek Golf Club in his first varsity match to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 162 — 39 better than the Eagles. New Washington only had one golfer.
Also for Charlestown, Jordan Dean fired a 40, Zander Morris a 42 and Alex Wright a 43 to round out the team's score.
Maverick Belden shot a 42 to lead the Eagles while New Wash's Devan Dachenhausen fired a 55.
.
CHARLESTOWN 162, LANESVILLE 201, NEW WASHINGTON
Tuesday at Hidden Creek GC
Medalist: Layton Hubbard (C) 37.
Charlestown: Hubbard 37, Jordan Dean 40, Zander Morris 42, Alex Wright 43, Trey Brison 44, Lucas Bach 44, Bradley Watts 47, Connor Aaron 50, Connor Roberts 62.
Lanesville: Maverick Belden 42, LJ Campbell 46, Thomas Drexler 56, Joshua Obercieck 57, Carter Moore 61.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 55.
