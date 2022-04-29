LACONIA — Led by medalist Gabe Lamb, Floyd Central won a five-way match Thursday afternoon.
Lamb shot a 37 at Chariot Run for the Highlanders, who carded a collective 159. Charlestown was second with a 191 while South Central (200), Lanesville (207) and West Washington (234) rounded out the team scoring.
Also for Floyd, Breck Muncy added a 39, Nathan Smith a 40 and Josh Anderson a 43 to round out the team's score.
Alex Wright paced the runner-up Pirates with a 45 while Layton Hubbard fired a 47, Jordan Dean a 49 and Zander Morris a 50.
Kendall Crosier fired a 42 to lead the third-place Rebels while Maverick Belden's 43 paced the fourth-place Eagles.
FLOYD CENTRAL 159, CHARLESTOWN 191, SOUTH CENTRAL 200, LANESVILLE 207, WEST WASHINGTON 234
Medalist: Gabe Lamb 37.
Floyd Central: Lamb 37, Breck Muncy 39, Nathan Smith 40, Josh Anderson 43, Landen Fuller 45, Aiden Allen 45, Wyatt Juliot 49.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 45, Layton Hubbard 47, Jordan Dean 49, Zander Morris 50, Bradley Watts 51, Trey Brison 53.
Lanesville: Maverick Belden 43, LJ Campbell 50, Thomas Drexler 55, Carter Moore 59, Cole Fisher 63.
South Central: Kendall Crosier 42, Collin Cunningham 46, Brady Campbell 55, Grant Day 57, Austyn Thompson 57.
