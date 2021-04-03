SELLERSBURG — Christian McIntosh got his season off to a strong start Saturday.
The Floyd Central senior shot a 3-under-par 69 to earn medalist honors in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Led by McIntosh, the Highlanders finished four shots behind Bloomington South for the team title. The Panthers carded a collective 310 and were paced by Happy Gilmore (yes, Happy Gilmore), who shot an even-par 72 to tie for second-place overall.
South, which was No. 19 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association preseason poll, shot 310. Floyd, which was No. 8 in the preseason poll, fired a 314. Silver Creek took third with 321 while Evansville North, which was No. 16 in the preseason ranking, placed fourth with 332. Borden finished fifth with 361.
Dragons junior Carter Smith shot 73 to finish fourth, while teammate Cody Coleman placed fifth with a 75.
The fifth-place Braves were paced by sophomore A.J. Agnew, who shot 76.
In his round, McIntosh shot a 1-under 35 on the front nine and a 2-under 34 on the back.
He bogeyed No. 1, then parred the next three holes before birdieing the par-5 fifth. He then sandwiched pars on 6, 8 and 9 around a birdie on the par-4 seventh.
On the back nine, McIntosh birdied the par-4 11th and the par-4 15th and parred the rest.
The Highlanders will host the Floyd Central Invitational at 2 p.m. next Saturday at Valley View Golf Club.
.
FUZZY ZOELLER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Covered Bridge GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 310, 2. Floyd Central 314, 3. Silver Creek 321, 4. Evansville North 332, 5. Borden 361, 6. Madison 369, 7. North Harrison 377, 8. New Albany 397, 9. Corydon Central 399, 10. Jeffersonville 406, 11. Providence 428, 12. Evansville Central 465.
Medalist: Christian McIntosh (Floyd Central) 69.
Top 5: McIntosh (Floyd) 69; Reilly Briles (Evansville North) 72; Happy Gilmore (Bloomington South) 72; Carer Smith (Silver Creek) 73; Cody Coleman (Silver Creek) 75.
Bloomington South: Gilmore 72, Nick Bellush 76, Drew Todd 78, Jacob Paine 84, Ethan Koop 89.
Floyd Central: McIntosh 69, Sam Stewart 81, Judson Dukes 82, Ben Howell 82, Gabe Lamb 88.
Silver Creek: Smith 73, Coleman 75, Seth Hooe 84, Luke Graston 89, Ethan Terry 94.
Evansville North: Briles 72, Daymian Rij 82, Ottie Droste 89, Aiden Ashley 89, Luke Price 91.
Borden: A.J. Agnew 76, Branson Wagoner 92, Hayden Smith 95, Derek Konnemann 98, Shawn Condon 108.
Madison: Luke Ommen 86, Clayton Benkert 91, Jackson Lynch 95, Dylan Eblen 97, Burk Shelly 100.
North Harrison: Tanner Fravel 85, Cole Hergenrather 89, Cole Fisher 94, Johnathon Seitz 109, Dawson Allen 111.
New Albany: Lukas Knoy 92, Blaine Hamilton 93, Ryan Crum 98, Zane Hammond 114.
Corydon Central: Alex Boman 92, Seth Johnson 96, Hunter Schmitt 100, Cooper Shireman 111, Grant Shartzer 126.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 87, Blake Brunson 101, X. O'Neal 108, Skyler Steier 110, S. Cecil 120.
Providence: John Walthers 99, Carson Heldman 103, Drew Juliot 112, Lincoln Bottorff 114, Caeden Uhl 118.
Evansville Central: Noah Albin 109, Colton Mervine 113, Kadin Hill 121, Austin Walker 122, Luke McCullough 123.
