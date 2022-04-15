JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Zander Morris, host Charlestown bested North Harrison in a dual match Thursday afternoon.
Morris fired a 42 for the Pirates, who carded a collective 179 at Hidden Creek Golf Club. The Cougars were 38 shots back.
Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright shot a 43 while Jordan Dean, Trey Brison, Lucas Bach and Bradley Watts all fired 47s.
Dawson Allen also shot a 47 to lead North Harrison.
CHARLESTOWN 179, NORTH HARRISON 217
At Hidden Creek GC, par-35
Medalist: Zander Morris (C) 42.
Charlestown: Morris 42, Alex Wright 43, Jordan Dean 47, Trey Brison 47, Lucas Bach 47, Bradley Watts 47.
North Harrison: Dawson Allen 47, Will Hedden 48, Gavin Davis 56, Cade Doebler 66.
