The Charlestown boys’ golf team defeated North Harrison 179-217 in a dual match Thursday afternoon at Hidden Creek Golf Club. Zander Morris fired a 42 to earn medalist honors and lead the Pirates.

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Zander Morris, host Charlestown bested North Harrison in a dual match Thursday afternoon. 

Morris fired a 42 for the Pirates, who carded a collective 179 at Hidden Creek Golf Club. The Cougars were 38 shots back. 

Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright shot a 43 while Jordan Dean, Trey Brison, Lucas Bach and Bradley Watts all fired 47s. 

Dawson Allen also shot a 47 to lead North Harrison. 

CHARLESTOWN 179, NORTH HARRISON 217

At Hidden Creek GC, par-35

     Medalist: Zander Morris (C) 42. 

     Charlestown: Morris 42, Alex Wright 43, Jordan Dean 47, Trey Brison 47, Lucas Bach 47, Bradley Watts 47. 

     North Harrison: Dawson Allen 47, Will Hedden 48, Gavin Davis 56, Cade Doebler 66. 

