SELLERSBURG — Charlestown’s Zander Morris won medalist honors, but visiting South Central defeated the Pirates in a dual match Monday.
Morris shot an even-part 35 at Hidden Creek Golf Club to lead Charlestown, which carded a collective 174. The Rebels, however, shot 166 for the victory.
Also for the Pirates, Bradley Watts fired 43, Gunner Stamper 44 and Jared Taylor 52.
.
SOUTH CENTRAL 166, CHARLESTOWN 174
Monday at Hidden Creek GC, par-35
Medalist: Zander Morris (Charlestown) 35.
Charlestown: Morris 35, Bradley Watts 43, Gunner Stamper 44, Jared Taylor 52, Noah Martin 54.
South Central: Bryer 39, Kendall Crosier 41, Grant 42, Logan 44, Maddox 49.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.