Zander Morris

SELLERSBURG — Charlestown’s Zander Morris won medalist honors, but visiting South Central defeated the Pirates in a dual match Monday.

Morris shot an even-part 35 at Hidden Creek Golf Club to lead Charlestown, which carded a collective 174. The Rebels, however, shot 166 for the victory.

Also for the Pirates, Bradley Watts fired 43, Gunner Stamper 44 and Jared Taylor 52.

SOUTH CENTRAL 166, CHARLESTOWN 174

Monday at Hidden Creek GC, par-35

Medalist: Zander Morris (Charlestown) 35.

Charlestown: Morris 35, Bradley Watts 43, Gunner Stamper 44, Jared Taylor 52, Noah Martin 54.

South Central: Bryer 39, Kendall Crosier 41, Grant 42, Logan 44, Maddox 49. 

