MADISON — Charlestown finished fifth in the Madison Sectional on Monday.
The host Cubs claimed the team title with a 296. Scottsburg was second (321) and Jennings County took third (334). Austin (367) and the Pirates (371) rounded out the top five. Henryville and New Washington fielded incomplete squads.
The top three teams and individuals on non-advancing squads advance to Thursday’s Providence Regional.
Madison’s Clayton Benkert won medalist honors with an even-par 72.
Bradley Watts fired an 85 to lead Charlestown. Also for the Pirates, Layton Hubbard added an 87, Gunner Stamper a 96 and Robert Morris a 103.
Logan Holland shot an 86 to lead two Hornets while Devan Dechenhausen fired a 95 to pace three Mustangs.
MADISON SECTIONAL Monday at Sunrise Golf Course, par-72
Team scores: 1. Madison 296, 2. Scottsburg 321, 3. Jennings County 334, 4. Austin 367, 5. Charlestown 371, 6. Rising Sun 374, 7. Lawrenceburg 378, 8. Switzerland County 383, 9. Southwestern 385, 10. South Dearborn 472.
Medalist: Clayton Benkert (Madison) 72.
Top 5: Benkert (Madison) 72, Henry Ashley (Madison) 73, Landon True (Madison) 73, Dare Bowles (Scottsburg) 74, Landon Smith (Austin) 76.
Top 3 individuals from non-advancing teams: Smith (Austin) 76, Cameron Williamson (Lawrenceburg) 77, Nate Elliott (Rising Sun) 78-x.
x — won playoff.
Charlestown: Bradley Watts 85, Layton Hubbard 87, Gunner Stamper 96, Robert Morris 103, Jared Taylor 121.
Henryville: Logan Holland 86, Elijah Higdon 105.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 95, Matthew Arthur 98, Noah Thompson 101.
