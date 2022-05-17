WorldClient-5.jpg

Borden junior AJ Agnew drives a ball from the tee box during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Course on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

BROWNSTOWN — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden won a tri-match Monday afternoon. 

Agnew fired a 3-over-par 38 at Hickory Hills Golf Club for the Braves, who carded a collective 170 — five shots better than the host Braves and 35 better than Salem. 

BORDEN 170, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 175, SALEM 205

Monday at Hickory Hills GC

     Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 38. 

     Borden: Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 39, Kylan Nash 46, Derek Konermann 47, Connor Holmes 47, Cruz Martin 54. 

.

BNL BEATS FLOYD

BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence edged Floyd Central in a dual match Monday afternoon. 

Led by medalist Trevin Hutchinson's 1-over-par 36, the Stars shot 159 — three better than the Highlanders at Otis Park.  

Gabe Lamb and Levi Reid each fired 40 to lead Floyd while Landen Fuller and Aidan Allen each added 41s.  

.

BEDFORD NL 159, FLOYD CENTRAL 162

Monday at Otis Park, par 35

     Medalist: Trevin Hutchinson (BNL) 36. 

     Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 40, Levi Reid 40, Landen Fuller 41, Aidan Allen 41. 

Tags

Trending Video