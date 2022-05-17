BROWNSTOWN — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden won a tri-match Monday afternoon.
Agnew fired a 3-over-par 38 at Hickory Hills Golf Club for the Braves, who carded a collective 170 — five shots better than the host Braves and 35 better than Salem.
BORDEN 170, BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 175, SALEM 205
Monday at Hickory Hills GC
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 38.
Borden: Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 39, Kylan Nash 46, Derek Konermann 47, Connor Holmes 47, Cruz Martin 54.
.
BNL BEATS FLOYD
BEDFORD — Host Bedford North Lawrence edged Floyd Central in a dual match Monday afternoon.
Led by medalist Trevin Hutchinson's 1-over-par 36, the Stars shot 159 — three better than the Highlanders at Otis Park.
Gabe Lamb and Levi Reid each fired 40 to lead Floyd while Landen Fuller and Aidan Allen each added 41s.
.
BEDFORD NL 159, FLOYD CENTRAL 162
Monday at Otis Park, par 35
Medalist: Trevin Hutchinson (BNL) 36.
Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 40, Levi Reid 40, Landen Fuller 41, Aidan Allen 41.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.