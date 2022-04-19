WorldClient-22.jpg

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden beat host Jeffersonville in a dual match Monday at Elk Run Golf Club. 

Agnew shot a 36 to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 161 — 47 shots ahead of the Red Devils. 

Also for Borden, Branson Wagoner shot a 38, Derek Konermann fired a 41 and Kylan Nash a 46.

CUBS CLIP FLOYD 

FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Madison edged Floyd Central in a dual match Monday at Valley View. 

Landon True fired a 42 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 174 — five shots ahead of the Highlanders. 

