JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden beat host Jeffersonville in a dual match Monday at Elk Run Golf Club.
Agnew shot a 36 to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 161 — 47 shots ahead of the Red Devils.
Also for Borden, Branson Wagoner shot a 38, Derek Konermann fired a 41 and Kylan Nash a 46.
CUBS CLIP FLOYD
FLOYDS KNOBS — Visiting Madison edged Floyd Central in a dual match Monday at Valley View.
Landon True fired a 42 to lead the Cubs, who carded a collective 174 — five shots ahead of the Highlanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.