CORYDON — Borden’s AJ Agnew finished second individually in Saturday’s Bud Bennett Memorial Invitational.
Gibson Southern’s Peyton Blackhard shot a 5-under-par 67 at Old Capital Golf Club to claim medalist honors. Agnew was five shots back with an even-par 72.
Led by Blackhard, the Titans took home the team title by carding a collective 307. Brownstown Central beat Borden by four shots (333-337) for second place. Bedford North Lawrence (341) and South Spencer (345) rounded out the top-five in the 15-team event.
New Albany finished sixth with 347 — seven shots ahead of Providence and Floyd Central’s B team.
Pioneers sophomore Blaine Beckort took third individually with a 74 while New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton shot a 76 to tie Gibson Southern’s William Redden for fourth.
Nate Smith fired an 82 to lead the Highlanders’ second squad.
BUD BENNETT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Gibson Southern 307, 2. Brownstown Central 333, 3. Borden 337, 4. Bedford NL 341, 5. South Spencer 345, 6. New Albany 347, 7(tie). Providence, Floyd Central 354, 9. Evansville Mater Dei 369, 10. Corydon Central 376, 11. Heritage Hills 383, 12. Lanesville 394, 13. Perry Central 396, 14. North Harrison 437, 15. Tell City 438.
Medalist: Peyton Blackhard (Gibson Southern) 67.
Top 5: 1. Blackhard (GS) 67, 2. AJ Agnew (Borden) 72, 3. Blaine Beckort (Providence) 74; 4(tie). Blaine Hamilton (New Albany), William Redden (Gibson Southern) 76.
Borden: Agnew 72, Branson Wagoner 85, Derek Konermann 88, Kylan Nash 92, Carson Jones 97.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 74, Lincoln Bottorff 91 Caeden Uhl 94, Jacob Kaiser 95, Luke Banet 108.
Floyd Central: Nate Smith 82, Aidan Allen 85, Noah Graf 90, Hayden Libs 97, Jaren Yankowy 98.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 76, Rossi Hamilton 89, Eli Jackson 89, Zane Hammond 93, Cooper Anderson 101.
DRAGONS FINISH 5TH AT JASPER
JASPER — Silver Creek finished fifth, and Floyd Central eighth, against a stacked field in Sultan’s Run Spring Showcase on Saturday.
Third-ranked Bloomington South carded a collective 304 — one shot ahead of No. 2 Hamilton Southeastern — at Sultan’s Run Golf Club to earn the team title. Sixth-ranked Evansville North (313), No. 17 Jasper (316) and the No. 5 Dragons (323) rounded out the top five in the eight-team event.
Evansville North’s Luke Johnston bested Bloomington South’s Nick Bellush in a one-hole playoff for medalist honors after both shot 74 in regulation.
Cody Coleman led the Dragons with a 76, which tied for eighth individually, while Samuel Harris and Seth Hooe each fired an 80. Luke Graston rounded out the team score with an 87.
“We started the front side pretty good, but faded quickly on the back (nine),” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “Awesome course and tough greens. Putting across the board hurt us. We carded three-putts like it was the cool thing to do. Hopefully a good week of practice and discussions with the guys will get us back on track and more consistent. If we want to make a run (at state) this year we can’t go 293 one week and 323 the next. We need to tighten up that number to 300, plus or minus five shots, to be a contender.”
Breck Muncy paced the eighth-place Highlanders with an 84, two shots ahead of Ashton Bass and Josh Anderson. Levi Reid rounded out the team score with a 92.
SULTAN’S RUN SPRING SHOWCASE
Saturday at Sultan’s Run Golf Club
Team scores: Bloomington South 304, Hamilton Southeastern 305, Evansville North 313, Jasper 316, Silver Creek 323, Castle 328, Bishop Chatard 337, Floyd Central 348.
Medalist: Luke Johnston (Evansville North) 74.
Top 10: 1. Johnston (EN) 74-x, 2. Nick Bellush (BS) 74, 3. Caleb Schnarr (Jasper) 75, 4(tie). Cole Starnes (HSE), William Pruitt (BC), Happy Gilmore (BS), Kai Warner (HSE) 75, 8(tie). Cody Coleman (SC), Mattingly Upchurch (HSE) 76.
x — won playoff.
Silver Creek: Cody Coleman 76, Samuel Harris 80, Seth Hooe 80, Luke Graston 87, Evan Trester 90.
Floyd Central: Breck Muncy 84, Ashton Bass 86, Josh Anderson 86, Levi Reid 92, Gabe Lamb 93.
