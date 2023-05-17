CORYDON — Led by medalist Josh Anderson, Floyd Central clipped Corydon Central in a dual match Tuesday.
Anderson fired a 3-under-par 33 to pace the Highlanders, who carded a collective 147 — 22 shots ahead of the host Panthers — at Old Capital Golf Club.
Aidan Allen added a 37 while Nate Smith, Gabe Lamb and Levi Reid each shot 38 for Floyd.
FLOYD CENTRAL 147, CORYDON CENTRAL 167
Tuesday at Old Capital GC; par-36
Medalist: Josh Anderson (FC) 33.
Floyd Central: Anderson 33, Aidan Allen 37, Nate Smith 38, Gabe Lamb 38, Levi Reid 38, Breck Muncy 39, Noah Graf 41, Ashton Bass 45, Wyatt Juliot 45.
EAST DEFEATS 'DOGS
COLUMBUS — Led by medalist Carter Greene, Columbus East downed New Albany in a dual match involving Hoosier Hills Conference foes Tuesday.
Greene shot a 1-under 35 to pace the Olympians to a 154 — 11 shots better than the Bulldogs — at Otter Creek Golf Course.
Blaine Hamilton shot a 1-over 37 to finish second and lead New Albany, which also received a 40 from Rossi Hamilton, 43 from Zane Hammond and 45 from Ollie Dickman.
.
COLUMBUS EAST 154, NEW ALBANY 165
Tuesday at Otter Creek North GC, par-36
Medalist: Carter Greene (CE) 35.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 37, Rossi Hamilton 40, Zane Hammond 43, Ollie Dickman 45, Cooper Anderson 47, Eli Jackson 53.
