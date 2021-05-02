PERU — Twelfth-ranked Silver Creek placed third and No. 13 Floyd Central finished seventh in Saturday's Rochester Hall of Fame Invitational.
Tenth-ranked Bloomington South won the 21-team event with a 319 — seven shots ahead of runner-up Tipton — at Rock Hollow Golf Club. The Dragons carded a collective 327, one ahead of Crown Point and five better than Center Grove. The Highlanders shot 340.
Cody Coleman led Silver Creek with a 77 while Carter Smith carded a 79.
Judson Dukes paced Floyd with a 79.
ROCHESTER HALL OF FAME TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Rock Hollow GC, Peru
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 319, 2. Tipton 326, 3. Silver Creek 327, 4. Crown Point 328, 5. Center Grove 332, 6. Cathedral 337, 7. Floyd Central 340, 8. Kokomo 341, 9. Columbia City 342, 10. Homestead 346, 11. Franklin 349, 12. Evansville North 353, 13. Logansport 354, 14. Culver Academies 357, 15. Chatard 357, 16. Valparaiso 361, 17. Monroe Central 370, 18. Washington 375, 19. Rochester 379, 20. Concord 393, 21. Peru 412.
Silver Creek: Cody Coleman 77, Carter Smith 79, Seth Hooe 85, Luke Graston 86, Isaac Hinton 99.
ALLEN EARN MEDALIST HONORS
MADISON — Henryville's Westin Allen won a five-hole playoff to earn medalist honors at Saturday's Madison Invitational.
Allen shot a 5-over-par 77 in regulation, tying Madison's Luke Ommen, before winning the playoff at Sunrise Golf Course.
In the team competition, Austin carded a collective 332 — two shots better than the Cubs. Scottsburg was third with 361 while the Hornets and Borden both shot 366. Providence placed eighth with a 388.
A.J. Agnew led the Braves with an 80 while Branson Wagoner added an 84.
Sam Davidson added an 82 for Henryville while Carson Heldman paced the Pioneers with an 89.
"We were happy to see Westin win a five-hole playoff. He played well today, just didn’t score quite like he wanted. But fortunately it was good enough!" Hornets coach Robin Embry said. "Sam played a nice round. If he hadn’t let a couple holes get away from him, he’d have been in the hunt for medalist. Trenton (Vires) continues to improve and Caleb (Harter) is working to improve as well. We each need to keep working and getting better!
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Austin 332, 2. Madison 334, 3. Scottsburg 361, 4 (tie). Borden, Henryville 366, 6. Jennings County 371, 7. Southwestern 383, 8. Providence 388.
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 77, then won five-hole playoff.
Borden: A.J. Agnew 80, Branson Wagoner 84, Derek Konermann 95, Connor Holmes 107, Hayden Smith DQ.
Henryville: Allen 77, Sam Davidson 82, Trenton Vires 92, Caleb Harter 115.
Providence: Carson Heldman 89, Lincoln Bottorff 97, Victor Beeler 100, John Walthers 102, Drew Juliot 121.
FLOYD TAKE 8TH, 'DOGS 11TH AT BNL INVITE
BEDFORD — Floyd Central's second team placed eighth while New Albany finished 11th at Saturday's BNL Invitational.
Second-ranked Center Grove carded a collective 311 — seven shots better than Columbus North — to capture the team competition at Otis Park Golf Course. The Highlanders shot 358 while the Bulldogs fired 376.
BNL's Colten Girgis earned medalist honors with an even-par 72.
For Floyd's second team, Jacob Bowman and Landen Fuller led the way with 88 apiece.
For New Albany, Ryan Crum fired an 82 while Blaine Hamilton shot an 89.
BNL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Otis Park GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 311, 2. Columbus North 318, 3. Bedford NL 333, 4. Bloomington North 345, 5. Franklin Central 349, 6. Seymour 354, 7. BNBL B 356, 8. Floyd Central 358, 9. Jasper 362, 10. Columbus East 367, 11. New Albany 376, 12. Paoli 380, 13. Brownstown Central 386, 14. Mooresville 391.
Medalist: Colten Girgis (BNL) 72.
New Albany: Ryan Crum 82, Blaine Hamilton 89, Lukas Knoy 96, Zane Hammond 109.
Floyd Central: Jacob Bowman 88, Landen Fuller 88, Cameron Carpenter 89, Clay Jackson 93, Chris Jennings 95.
