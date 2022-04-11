BROWNSBURG — Eighth-ranked Silver Creek finished second, two shots behind host Brownsburg, in Saturday’s Bulldog Shootout.
Led by medalist Weston Ogden, who shot a 69, the 17th-ranked Bulldogs carded a collective 300 at West Chase Golf Club. The Dragons were two shots back while No. 6 Zionsville took third with a 308.
Senior Carter Smith led Silver Creek with a 72, which tied him for second.
Also for the Dragons, Cody Coleman shot 75, Luke Graston 77 and Seth Hooe 78.
“Great scores overall, especially considering the conditions. (The kids) played through snow flurries, wind and wind chills in the 20s,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “We had a few bad holes that we couldn’t recover from, but I can’t be upset with a 302. The guys are consistently putting up good numbers and feel we have room for improvement. I’m anxious to see when everyone gets in a groove and finds their game. This coming weekend at Center Grove will be a true test to see how we stack up against them and some of the other top teams in the state that are in the field.”
.
BULLDOG SHOOTOUT
Saturday at West Chase Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Brownsburg Purple 300, 2. Silver Creek 302, 3. Zionsville Green 308, 4. Zionsville White 323, 5. Bishop Chatard 334, 6. Tri-West 349, 7. Plainfield 351, 8. Brownsburg White 365, 9. Ben Davis 424, 10. Cardinal Ritter 479,
Medalist: Weston Ogden (Brownsburg) 69.
Silver Creek: Carter Smith 72, Cody Coleman 75, Luke Graston 77, Seth Hooe 78, Samuel Harris 81.
.
AGNEW TIES FOR 4TH; FLOYD TIES FOR 6TH
FLOYDS KNOBS — Borden junior AJ Agnew tied for fourth at Saturday’s Floyd Central Invitational.
Led by medalist Ryan Ford, who fired an even-par 72, 11th-ranked Cathedral took home the team title with a 318. Tenth-ranked Evansville North was one shot back in second while No. 7 Bloomington South and No. 12 Columbus North tied for third two shots back. Bedford North Lawrence fired a 340 to round out the top five.
The host Highlanders’ A team shot a 347 to tie Madison for sixth. The Braves placed eighth (352) while Floyd Central’s B team took ninth (359) and New Albany was 10th (361). Additionally, Providence placed 11th (370) and Jeffersonville took 17th (434).
Columbus North’s Luke Schneider was two shots back in second while Evansville North’s Daymian Rij was four strokes behind in fourth. Agnew was one of three to shoot a 77.
Freshman Blaine Beckort fired an 81 to tie for 12th for the Pioneers.
New Albany sophomore Blaine Hamilton carded an 83 to tie for 19th. Meanwhile, Josh Anderson led Floyd’s A squad with an 85, which is also what Breck Muncy fired for the Highlanders’ B team.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Valley View GC; par-72
Team scores: 1. Cathedral 318, 2. Evansville North 319, 3 (tie). Bloomington South, Columbus North 320, 5. Bedford North Lawrence 340, 6 (tie). Floyd Central A, Madison 347, 8. Borden 352, 9. Floyd Central B 359, 10. New Albany 361, 11. Providence 370, 12. Corydon Central 371, 13. Seymour 372, 14. Columbus East 373, 15. Castle 376, 16. Scottsburg 429, 17. Jeffersonville 434, 18. Shawe Memorial 442, 19. Southwestern 538.
Medalist: Ryan Ford (Cathedral) 72.
Top 10: 1. Ford (Cathedral) 72, 2. Luke Schneider (Columbus North) 74, 3. Daymian Rij (Ev. North) 76, 4 (tie). AJ Agnew (Borden), Nick Bellush (Bloomington South), Happy Gilmore (Bl. South) 77, 7. Rocco Browning (Cathedral) 79, 8 (tie). William Davis (Columbus North), Peyton Butler (Ev. North), Jake Cerar (Cathedral), Jett Jones (BNL) 80.
Floyd Central A: Josh Anderson 85, Gabe Lamb 86, Landen Fuller 87, Levi Reid 89, Nathan Smith 92.
Borden: Agnew 77, Kylan Nash 91, Derek Konermann 92, Branson Wagoner 92. Connor Holmes 116.
Floyd Central B: Breck Muncy 85, Aiden Allen 87, Ashton Bass 90, Wyatt Juliot 97, Noah Graf 102.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 83, Rossi Hamilton 89, Johnathan Clifton 93, Zane Hammond 96, Max Hanen 102.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 81, Caeden Uhl 93, John Walthers 94, Lincoln Bottorff 102, Samwise Garcia 105.
Jeffersonville: Xander O'Neal 94.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.