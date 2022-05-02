PERU — Fourth-ranked Silver Creek held its own against some of the top teams in the state Saturday.
However, No. 16 Valparaiso edged 13th-ranked Crown Point and the Dragons by one stroke to claim the team title at the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame Tournament.
The Vikings carded a collective 316 at Rock Hollow Golf Club. Silver Creek and the Bulldogs were one shot back. Second-ranked Center Grove finished fourth (318) while No. 6 Bloomington South and No. 7 Columbia City both fired 320. Borden placed 18th with a 365.
HALL OF FAME INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Rock Hollow GC
Team scores: 1. Valparaiso 316, 2(tie). Crown Point, Silver Creek 317, 4. Center Grove 318, 5(tie). Bloomington South, Columbia City 320, 7. Northridge 325, 8(tie). Homestead, Evansville North 327, 10. Warsaw 334, 11. Austin 335, 12. Bishop Chatard 341, 13. Logansport 350, 14. NorthWood 353, 15. TIpton 357, 16. Gibson Southern 362, 17. Franklin 363, 18. Borden 365, 19. Kokomo 366, 20. Concord 394.
'DOGS PLACE 6TH
BEDFORD — New Albany placed sixth in Saturday's Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
Jasper carded a collective 314 — two shots better than No. 11 Columbus North — to take home the team title at Otis Park. Bedford North Lawrence was third (337), Bloomington North finished fourth (337) and Seymour fifth (345), two shots ahead of the Bulldogs.
Columbus North's Luke Schneider shot a 1-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors. BNL's Jett Jones was second with a 74.
Freshman Rossi Hamilton fired an 81 to lead New Albany. Blaine Hamilton added an 85, Johnathan Clifton an 89 and Zane Hammond a 92 to round out the team's score.
BEDFORD NL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Otis Park, par-72
Team scores: 1. Jasper 314, 2. Columbus North 316, 3. Bedford NL 319, 4. Bloomington North 337, 5. Seymour 345, 6. New Albany 347, 7. Brownstown Central 355, 8. Mooresville 358, 9. Columbus East 359, 10. Franklin Central 364, 11. Paoli 403.
Medalist: Luke Schneider (Columbus North) 73.
New Albany: Rossi Hamilton 81, Blaine Hamilton 85, Johnathan Clifton 89, Zane Hammond 92, Chase Walters 97.
PIONEERS PLACE 10TH AT MADISON
MADISON — Providence placed 10th in Saturday's Madison Invitational.
Twelfth-ranked Cathedral took home the team title with a 301 at Sunrise Golf Course. The host Cubs were second with a 319 while North Harrison (340), South Spencer (355) and Scottsburg (363) rounded out the top five.
The Pioneers fired a 422 while Henryville shot a 473.
Cathedral senior Rocco Browning claimed medalist honors, firing a 4-under-par 68. His teammate, Ryan Ford, was second with a 2-under 70.
North Harrison's Tanner Fravel finished third with a 3-over 75.
MADISON INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Cathedral 301, 2. Madison 319, 3. North Harrison 340, 4. South Spencer 355, 5. Scottsburg 363, 6. Centerville 377, 7. Jennings County 379, 8. Shawe Memorial 403, 9. Switzerland County 406, 10. Providence 422, 11. South Dearborn 427, 12. Southwestern 431, 13. Henryville 473, 14. Austin inc.
Medalist: Rocco Browning (Cathedral) 68.
