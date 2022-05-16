CLARKSVILLE — Ninth-ranked Silver Creek claimed its fifth consecutive Mid-Southern Conference Tournament title Saturday.
But it wasn't easy.
The Dragons and Austin both finished with team scores of 307 at Wooded View Golf Course, but Creek claimed the trophy thanks to its fifth individual score. North Harrison took third with a 315 while Brownstown Central (335) and Corydon Central (344) rounded out the top five. Charlestown was seventh with a 373.
Dragons senior standout Carter Smith claimed medalist honors for the second straight year. The Ball State-signee shot a 1-under-par 70. His round included three birdies and two bogeys.
Austin's Blake Stamper was one shot behind Smith in second.
Also for Silver Creek, Luke Graston shot 78 to tie for eighth-place overall. Freshman Samuel Harris fired 79 while Cody Coleman carded an 80. Junior Seth Hooe shot 81 for the Dragons' all-important fifth score.
Alex Wright shot a 78 to also tie for eighth individually to pace the seventh-place Pirates. Zander Morris was second for Charlestown with a 90.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Saturday at Wooded View GC
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 307-x, 2. Austin 307, 3. North Harrison 316, 4. Brownstown Central 335, 5. Corydon Central 344, 6. Scottsburg 346, 7. Charlestown 373, 8. Salem 392, 9. Eastern 459.
x—won on fifth-score tiebreaker
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 70.
Top 10: 1. Smith 70, 2. Blake Stamper (A) 71, 3. Cole Herganrather (NH) 74, 4. Tanner Fravel (NH) 75, 5(tie). Garrison Barton (A), Dare Bowles (S), Canaan Stocksdale (CC) 77, 8(tie). Landon Smith (A), Alex Wright (C), Luke Graston (SC) 78.
Silver Creek: Smith 70, Graston 78, Seth Hooe 79, Cody Coleman 80, Seth Hooe 81.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 78, Zander Morris 90, Jordan Dean 101, Trey Brison 104, Connor Aaron 119.
Clarksville: Garrett Skaggs 132, Gabe Downey 141.
FLOYD FINISHES 4TH AT FRANKLIN
FRANKLIN — Borden’s AJ Agnew tied for second place individually while Floyd Central finished fourth in Saturday’s Franklin Invitational.
Seventeenth-ranked Faith Christian carded a collective 304 to take home the team title at The Legends Golf Club. Sixth-ranked Center Grove was second with 310 while Franklin followed with a 312 — two shots ahead of the Highlanders. Westfield was fifth with a 318, 11 shots better than sixth-place Borden. New Albany was ninth with a 344 in the 15-team event.
Center Grove's Luke Beetz won medalist honors with a 72 — one shot ahead of Agnew and Faith Christian's Sam Peter.
Floyd Central's Nathan Smith shot a 74 to tie for fourth-place individually. Also for the Highlanders, Josh Anderson and Breck Muncy each shot 78 while Levi Reid rounded out the team's score with an 84.
In addition to Agnew's 73, Branson Wagoner shot 76, Derek Konermann 88 and Connor Holmes 92.
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL
At The Legends Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Faith Christian 304, 2. Center Grove 310, 3. Franklin 312, 4. Floyd Central 314, 5. Westfield 318, 6. Borden 329, 7(tie). Carmel, Roncalli 338, 9. New Albany 344, 10. Bedford NL 357, 11. Perry Meridian 358, 12. Franklin Central 365, 13. Lapel 364, 14. Southport 366, 15. Milan 459.
Medalist: Luke Beetz (CG) 72.
Floyd Central: Nathan Smith 74, Josh Anderson 78, Breck Muncy 78, Levi Reid 84, Gabe Lamb 86.
Borden: AJ Agnew 73, Branson Wagoner 76, Derek Konermann 88, Connor Holmes 92, Kylan Nash 97.
New Albany: Rossi Hamilton 75, Blaine Hamilton 81, Zane Hammond 92, Max Hanen 96, Eli Jackson 102.
