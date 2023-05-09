HENRYVILLE — Thanks to four sub-40 scores, Floyd Central took the team title in the Big Four on Monday afternoon.
The Highlanders carded a collective 153 — 11 shots better than runner-up Providence — at Champions Pointe Golf Club. New Albany took third with a 168 while Jeffersonville finished fourth (237).
Breck Muncy, who tied for second individually, shot 37 to lead the way for Floyd. Josh Anderson added 38 while Nathan Smith and Levi Reid each fired 39 for the Highlanders.
The second-place Pioneers were paced by sophomore Blaine Beckort, who shot a 2-under-par 34 to claim medalist honors. Jacob Kaiser added a 39, Caeden Uhl a 43 and John Walthers a 48 for Providence.
Blaine Hamilton fired a 37 to tie for second individually and lead the third-place Bulldogs. Also for New Albany, Rossi Hamilton added 39, Ollie Dickman 44 and Eli Jackson 48.
Eli Cochrum shot a 53 to lead the fourth-place Red Devils.
BIG FOUR
Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
FLOYD CENTRAL 153, PROVIDENCE 164, NEW ALBANY 168, JEFFERSONVILLE 237
Medalist: Blaine Beckort (Providence) 34.
Floyd Central: Breck Muncy 37, Josh Anderson 38, Nathan Smith 39, Levi Reid 39, Gabe Lamb 40.
Providence: Beckort 34, Jacob Kaiser 39, Caeden Uhl 43, John Walthers 48, Lincoln Bottorff 49.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 37, Rossi Hamilton 39, Ollie Dickman 44, Eli Jackson 48, Zane Hammond 52.
Jeffersonville: Eli Cochrum 53, L. Rake 58, J. Fried 62, A. Mann 64, R. Burns 65.
AGNEW PACES BRAVES TO WIN
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden won a three-way match against No. 8 Silver Creek and Henryville on Monday afternoon.
The senior standout shot a 3-under-par 33 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the way for the Braves, who carded a collective 154 — two shots better than the Dragons. The Hornets, meanwhile, fielded an incomplete squad.
Also for Borden, Derek Konermann shot 38, Branson Wagoner 40 and Kylan Nash 43.
Seth Hooe and Evan Trester each shot 38 to lead the Dragons, who also received 40s from Cody Coleman and Luke Graston.
Logan Holland, Henryville’s lone player, fired a 44.
BORDEN 154, SILVER CREEK 156, HENRYVILLE INC.
Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 33.
Borden: Agnew 33, Derek Konermann 38, Branson Wagoner 40, Kylan Nash 43, Carson Jones 50, Joseph Renners 68, Ryan Leftwich 71.
Silver Creek: Seth Hooe 38, Evan Trester 38, Cody Coleman 40, Luke Graston 40, Quinn Wheatley 42, Peyton Lacy 49, Cameron Kirtley 51.
Henryville: Logan Holland 44.
STILLWELL LEADS WARRIORS TO WIN
CORYDON — Led by medalist Landon Stillwell, Christian Academy won a quad-match at Old Capital Golf Club on Monday.
Stillwell shot a 37 to lead the way for the Warriors, who carded a collective 165 — five shots better than host Corydon Central. Salem took third with a 185 while Crawford County fielded an incomplete squad.
