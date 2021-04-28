SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Michael Gillooly, Charlestown defeated Lanesville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Hidden Creek Golf Club.
Gillooly fired a 6-over-par 41 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 183 — 25 shots better than the Eagles.
Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright added a 45, Connor Aaron a 48 and Trey Brison a 49.
Griffen Lucas led Lanesville with a 45.
New Washington’s Jacob Curry, competing as an individual, carded a 54.
.
CHARLESTOWN 183, LANESVILLE 208
Tuesday at Hidden Creek GC; par-35
Medalist: Michael Gillooly (Charlestown) 41.
Charlestown: Gillooly 41, Alex Wright 45, Connor Aaron 48, Trey Brison 49, Andrew Martens 51, Zander Morris 54, Connor Roberts 66.
Lanesville: Griffen Lucas 45, Landon Campbell 49, Cole Fisher 53, John Morgan 61, Will Merrsman 68.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 54.
.
‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS
NORTH VERNON — Led by freshman medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany defeated Jennings County in a dual Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne’s Golf Course.
Hamilton fired a 4-over-par 40 on the back nine at St. Anne’s to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 188 — eight shots better than the host Panthers.
.
NEW ALBANY 188, JENNINGS COUNTY 196
Tuesday at St. Anne’s GC; par-36
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 40.
New Albany: Hamilton 40, Ryan Crum 41, Lukas Knoy 51, Zane Hammond 56.
Jennings County: Brett Silvey 45, Jake Grider 49, Jack George 50, Chad Gasper 52, Tanner Stearns 56, Rowan Cook 59.
