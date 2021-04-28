Charlestown Pirates

SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Michael Gillooly, Charlestown defeated Lanesville in a dual match Tuesday afternoon at Hidden Creek Golf Club.

Gillooly fired a 6-over-par 41 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 183 — 25 shots better than the Eagles.

Also for Charlestown, Alex Wright added a 45, Connor Aaron a 48 and Trey Brison a 49.

Griffen Lucas led Lanesville with a 45.

New Washington’s Jacob Curry, competing as an individual, carded a 54.

.

CHARLESTOWN 183, LANESVILLE 208

Tuesday at Hidden Creek GC; par-35

Medalist: Michael Gillooly (Charlestown) 41.

Charlestown: Gillooly 41, Alex Wright 45, Connor Aaron 48, Trey Brison 49, Andrew Martens 51, Zander Morris 54, Connor Roberts 66.

Lanesville: Griffen Lucas 45, Landon Campbell 49, Cole Fisher 53, John Morgan 61, Will Merrsman 68.

New Washington: Jacob Curry 54.

.

‘DOGS DOWN PANTHERS

NORTH VERNON — Led by freshman medalist Blaine Hamilton, New Albany defeated Jennings County in a dual Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon at St. Anne’s Golf Course.

Hamilton fired a 4-over-par 40 on the back nine at St. Anne’s to lead the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 188 — eight shots better than the host Panthers.

.

NEW ALBANY 188, JENNINGS COUNTY 196

Tuesday at St. Anne’s GC; par-36

Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 40.

New Albany: Hamilton 40, Ryan Crum 41, Lukas Knoy 51, Zane Hammond 56.

Jennings County: Brett Silvey 45, Jake Grider 49, Jack George 50, Chad Gasper 52, Tanner Stearns 56, Rowan Cook 59.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you