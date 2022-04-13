WorldClient-2.jpg

Providence Blaine Beckort drives a ball off the tee during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Saturday. The freshman shot a 1-under 71 to finish second to Borden’s AJ Agnew.

 Photos by Joe Ullrich

SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central edged host Providence 167-173 in a dual match at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Tuesday. 

Freshman Blaine Beckort paced the Pioneers with a 4-over-par 40. Lincoln Bottorff added a 43, John Walthers a 44 and Caeden Uhl a 46 for Providence. 

STAMPER LEADS EAGLES TO WIN

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Blake Stamper, Austin won a tri-match against Eastern and Henryville. 

Stamper fired a 1-over-par 37 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Eagles, who carded a collective 162. Eastern was second with 264 while the Hornets fielded an incomplete squad. 

Caleb Lehaceanu shot a 56 to lead Henryville's three golfers. 

AUSTIN 162, EASTERN 264, HENRYVILLE INC. 

Tuesday at Champions Pointe, par-36

     Medalist: Blake Stamper (Austin) 37. 

     Austin: Stamper 37, Landon Smith 41, Garrison Barton 41, Joshua Gabbard 43, Jakob Campbell 45, Viers 46, Marshall 49.

     Eastern: Rose 57, Drey 65, Gavin 70, Logue 72, Elijah 72. 

     Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 56, Caleb Harter 57, Brodee Steepleton 57. 

