SELLERSBURG — Floyd Central edged host Providence 167-173 in a dual match at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Tuesday.
Freshman Blaine Beckort paced the Pioneers with a 4-over-par 40. Lincoln Bottorff added a 43, John Walthers a 44 and Caeden Uhl a 46 for Providence.
STAMPER LEADS EAGLES TO WIN
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Blake Stamper, Austin won a tri-match against Eastern and Henryville.
Stamper fired a 1-over-par 37 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Eagles, who carded a collective 162. Eastern was second with 264 while the Hornets fielded an incomplete squad.
Caleb Lehaceanu shot a 56 to lead Henryville's three golfers.
.
AUSTIN 162, EASTERN 264, HENRYVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Champions Pointe, par-36
Medalist: Blake Stamper (Austin) 37.
Austin: Stamper 37, Landon Smith 41, Garrison Barton 41, Joshua Gabbard 43, Jakob Campbell 45, Viers 46, Marshall 49.
Eastern: Rose 57, Drey 65, Gavin 70, Logue 72, Elijah 72.
Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 56, Caleb Harter 57, Brodee Steepleton 57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.