HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville held off Eastern in a dual match Wednesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club. 

The Hornets carded a collective 226 — eight shots better than the Musketeers. 

Caleb Lehaceanu led the Hornets with a 53 while Caleb Harter and J.D. Michael fired 55 apiece. Lehaceanu birdied the par-5 sixth, while Harter eagled it. Eli Higdon shot 63 to round out the team's score. 

Eastern's Landon Rose fired a 51 to earn medalist honors. 

HENRYVILLE 226, EASTERN 234

Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36

     Medalist: Landon Rose (Eastern) 51. 

     Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 53, Caleb Harter 55, J.D. Michael 55, Eli Higdon 63. 

     Eastern: Rose 51, Gunner Drury 61, Caleb Bong 61, Gavin Bogart 61. 

WARRIORS DOWN DEVILS

SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Dare Bowles, host Scottsburg defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match Wednesday afternoon. 

Bowles fired a 42 at Westwood Golf Course to pace the Warriors, who carded a collective 180 — 24 shots better than the Red Devils. 

Xander O'Neal fired a 47 to lead Jeff. 

SCOTTSBURG 180,  JEFFERSONVILLE 204

Wednesday at Westwood GC

     Medalist: Dare Bowles (S) 42. 

     Scottsburg: Bowles 42, Kody Clancy 44, Caden Richardson 46, Meade McNeely 48, Evan Davidson 53, Zane Nicholson 54. 

     Jeffersonville: Xander O'Neal 47, Nick Regan 49, Eli Cochrum 50, Shawn Cecil 58, Voundez Baynes 62. 

