HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville held off Eastern in a dual match Wednesday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
The Hornets carded a collective 226 — eight shots better than the Musketeers.
Caleb Lehaceanu led the Hornets with a 53 while Caleb Harter and J.D. Michael fired 55 apiece. Lehaceanu birdied the par-5 sixth, while Harter eagled it. Eli Higdon shot 63 to round out the team's score.
Eastern's Landon Rose fired a 51 to earn medalist honors.
HENRYVILLE 226, EASTERN 234
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Landon Rose (Eastern) 51.
Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 53, Caleb Harter 55, J.D. Michael 55, Eli Higdon 63.
Eastern: Rose 51, Gunner Drury 61, Caleb Bong 61, Gavin Bogart 61.
WARRIORS DOWN DEVILS
SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Dare Bowles, host Scottsburg defeated Jeffersonville in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
Bowles fired a 42 at Westwood Golf Course to pace the Warriors, who carded a collective 180 — 24 shots better than the Red Devils.
Xander O'Neal fired a 47 to lead Jeff.
SCOTTSBURG 180, JEFFERSONVILLE 204
Wednesday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Dare Bowles (S) 42.
Scottsburg: Bowles 42, Kody Clancy 44, Caden Richardson 46, Meade McNeely 48, Evan Davidson 53, Zane Nicholson 54.
Jeffersonville: Xander O'Neal 47, Nick Regan 49, Eli Cochrum 50, Shawn Cecil 58, Voundez Baynes 62.
