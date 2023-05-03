JASPER — Host, and 16th-ranked, Jasper won a triangular match against Evansville North and Floyd Central on Tuesday afternoon.
The Wildcats carded a collective 146 — five shots better than the No. 5 Huskies and 14 better than the Highlanders — at Sultan's Run Golf Club.
Gabe Lamb shot a 38 to lead Floyd. Nathan Smith added a 39, Josh Anderson 41 and Levi Reid 42 for the Highlanders.
.
JASPER 146, EVANSVILLE NORTH 151, FLOYD CENTRAL 160
Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 38, Nathan Smith 39, Josh Anderson 41, Levi Reid 42, Ashton Bass 45, Aidan Allen 47.
.
MONDAY
SCOTTSBURG CLIPS CAI
SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Kody Clancy, host Scottsburg defeated Christian Academy in a dual match Monday afternoon.
Clancy carded a 40 to lead the host Warriors, who fired a collective 172 — 14 shots ahead of the visiting Warriors.
Landon Stillwell shot 41 to lead CAI, while Joshua Renfro added 42, Eli Brace 49 and Lucas Gillespie 54.
.
SCOTTSBURG 172, CAI 186
Monday at Westwood GC
Medalist: Kody Clancy (Scottsburg) 40.
Scottsburg: Clancy 40, Dara Bowles 41, Jack Miller 45, Caden Richarsdon 46, Meade McNeely 51, Evan Davidson 53.
CAI: Landon Stillwell 41, Joshua Renfro 42, Eli Brace 49, Lucas Gilliespie 54, Reagan Lanum 55, Keegan Toole 56.
.
OLYMPIANS DEFEAT ‘DOGS, OWLS
SEYMOUR — New Albany took second in a three-way match Monday afternoon at Shadowood Golf Course.
Columbus East’s Pierce Ambolt fired a 5-over 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Olympians to victory with a 171 — 17 shots ahead of the Bulldogs and 30 better than Seymour.
Rossi Hamilton led New Albany on the blustery day with a 45. Zane Hammond (46), Blaine Hamilton (47) and Cooper Anderson (50) rounded out the team’s score.
.
COLUMBUS EAST 171, NEW ALBANY 188, SEYMOUR 201
At Shadowood GC, par-36
Medalist: Pierce Armbolt (CE) 41.
New Albany: Rossi Hamilton 45, Zane Hammond 46, Blaine Hamilton 47, Cooper Anderson 50, Ollie Dickman 52, Eli Jackson 58.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.