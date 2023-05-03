4-1-23_Fuzzy_Invite_26728_.jpg

Floyd Central’s Gabe Lamb hits a ball out of the sand trap during the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational at Covered Bridge Golf Club on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

JASPER — Host, and 16th-ranked, Jasper won a triangular match against Evansville North and Floyd Central on Tuesday afternoon.

The Wildcats carded a collective 146 — five shots better than the No. 5 Huskies and 14 better than the Highlanders — at Sultan's Run Golf Club. 

Gabe Lamb shot a 38 to lead Floyd. Nathan Smith added a 39, Josh Anderson 41 and Levi Reid 42 for the Highlanders.

JASPER 146, EVANSVILLE NORTH 151, FLOYD CENTRAL 160

Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 38, Nathan Smith 39, Josh Anderson 41, Levi Reid 42, Ashton Bass 45, Aidan Allen 47.

MONDAY

SCOTTSBURG CLIPS CAI

SCOTTSBURG — Led by medalist Kody Clancy, host Scottsburg defeated Christian Academy in a dual match Monday afternoon.

Clancy carded a 40 to lead the host Warriors, who fired a collective 172 — 14 shots ahead of the visiting Warriors.

Landon Stillwell shot 41 to lead CAI, while Joshua Renfro added 42, Eli Brace 49 and Lucas Gillespie 54.

SCOTTSBURG 172, CAI 186

Monday at Westwood GC

Medalist: Kody Clancy (Scottsburg) 40.

Scottsburg: Clancy 40, Dara Bowles 41, Jack Miller 45, Caden Richarsdon 46, Meade McNeely 51, Evan Davidson 53.

CAI: Landon Stillwell 41, Joshua Renfro 42, Eli Brace 49, Lucas Gilliespie 54, Reagan Lanum 55, Keegan Toole 56.

OLYMPIANS DEFEAT ‘DOGS, OWLS

SEYMOUR — New Albany took second in a three-way match Monday afternoon at Shadowood Golf Course.

Columbus East’s Pierce Ambolt fired a 5-over 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Olympians to victory with a 171 — 17 shots ahead of the Bulldogs and 30 better than Seymour.

Rossi Hamilton led New Albany on the blustery day with a 45. Zane Hammond (46), Blaine Hamilton (47) and Cooper Anderson (50) rounded out the team’s score.

COLUMBUS EAST 171, NEW ALBANY 188, SEYMOUR 201

At Shadowood GC, par-36

Medalist: Pierce Armbolt (CE) 41.

New Albany: Rossi Hamilton 45, Zane Hammond 46, Blaine Hamilton 47, Cooper Anderson 50, Ollie Dickman 52, Eli Jackson 58.

