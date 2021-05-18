FRANKLIN — Led by individual runner-up Christian McIntosh, Floyd Central finished fourth in Saturday’s Franklin Invitational.
Franklin’s Damon Dickey fired a 7-under-par 65 to take medalist honors while McIntosh shot a 1-over 73.
Third-ranked Center Grove won the invite, carding a collective 312 at The Legends Golf Club. The host, and No. 15, Grizzly Cubs also fired a 312, but the Trojans took home the title thanks to their fifth score. Second-ranked Carmel took third (320) while the 11th-ranked Highlanders finished fourth (324) and Bedford North Lawrence placed fifth (326).
Also for Floyd, Judson Dukes tied for fourth with a 77 while Gabe Lamb (86) and Sam Stewart (88) rounded out the Highlanders’ score.
New Albany placed 11th with a 366. The Bulldogs were led by freshman Blaine Hamilton’s 84 while Ryan Crum added an 85 and Lukas Knoy an 87.
.
FRANKLIN INVITATIONAL
Saturday at The Legends GC, par 72
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 312, 2. Franklin 312, 3. Carmel 320, 4. Floyd Central 324, 5. Bedford NL 326, 6. Faith Christian 333, 7. Roncalli 338, 8. Franklin Central 355, 9. Lapel 358, 10. Franklin (blue) 363, 11. New Albany 366, 12. Southport 382, 13. Perry Meridian 392, 14. Milan 397.
Medalist: Damon Dickey (Franklin) 65.
Floyd Central: Christian McIntosh 73, Judson Dukes 77, Gabe Lamb 86, Sam Stewart 88, Ben Howell 89.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 84, Ryan Crum 85, Lukas Knoy 87, Zane Hammond 110.
.
LED BY AGNEW, BRAVES WIN INVITE
ENGLISH — Led by medalist A.J. Agnew, Borden rolled to victory in Saturday’s Crawford County Invitational.
Agnew fired a 1-over-par 72 at Lucas Oil Golf Course to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 340.
Branson Wagoner (80), Derek Konermann (93) and Connor Holmes (95) rounded out Borden’s team score.
