HENRYVILLE — Host Providence slipped past New Albany by two strokes in a dual match Wednesday afternoon.
The Pioneers carded a collective 163 at Champions Pointe Golf Club, while the Bulldogs shot 165.
Providence was paced by freshman Blaine Beckort, who shot a 2-over-par 38, and junior Lincoln Bottorff, who fired a 39. John Walthers added a 40 and Caeden Uhl a 46 to round out the Pioneers' team score.
New Albany freshman Rossi Hamilton shot a 1-over 37 to earn medalist honors. Blaine Hamilton added a 38 while Chase Walters fired a 43 and Zane Hammond a 47 to round out the 'Dogs' score.
.
PROVIDENCE 163, NEW ALBANY 165
Wednesday at Champions Pointe GC
Medalist: Rossi Hamilton (NA) 37.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 38, Lincoln Bottorff 39, John Walthers 40, Caeden Uhl 46, Jack Kaiser 47, Luke Banet 50, H. Juliot 57.
New Albany: R. Hamilton 37, Blaine Hamilton 38, Chase Walters 43, Zane Hammond 47, Johnathan Clifton 49, Max Hanen 50, Eli Jackson 50.
.
WRIGHT LEADS PIRATES TO WIN
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Alex Wright, Charlestown downed Scottsburg and New Washington in a three-way match Wednesday afternoon.
Wright fired a 2-over-par 37 to pace the Pirates, who carded a collective 168 at Hidden Creek's Turning Point. The Warriors were seven shots back in second while the Mustangs, who had two golfers, had an incomplete team.
Also for Charlestown, freshman Layton Hubbard fired a 43 while Zander Morris and Jordan Dean carded 44 apiece.
The Warriors were led by Kody Clancy's 38.
For the Mustangs, Devan Dachenhausen fired a 56 and Noah Thomas a 63. Both were personal-best scores.
.
CHARLESTOWN 168, SCOTTSBURG 175, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Wednesday at Hidden Creek's Turning Point
Medalist: Alex Wright (Charlestown) 37.
Charlestown: Wright 37, Layton Hubbard 43, Zander Morris 44, Jordan Dean 44, Bradley Watts 47, Trey Brison 51, Lucas Bach 53, Connor Aaron 58, Connor Roberts 60.
Scottsburg: Kody Clancy 38, Dare Bowles 43, Caden Richardson 47, Evan Davidson 47, Meade McNeely 50.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 56, Noah Thomas 63.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.