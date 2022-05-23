BOYS' GOLF ROUNDUP: Smith earns medalist honors

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by medalist Carter Smith, seventh-ranked Silver Creek finished third in Saturday’s Franklin Central Invitational.
The senior shot a 72 to finish with the low score of the day.
Meanwhile, sixth-ranked Center Grove edged Silver Creek and Columbus North for the team title. The Trojans carded a collective 313 at Smock Golf Course in the 23-team event. That was six shots better than the Dragons and 15th-ranked Columbus North. The Bull Dogs earned second place thanks to their fifth score.
In addition to Smith, Cody Coleman carded a 79, freshman Samuel Harris shot 83, Seth Hooe 85 and Luke Graston 88 for Creek.
“We had a rough start, but when they apply what Coach (Andrew) Grantz covered last week with us on the mental aspects they will be in a good spot,” Dragons coach Matt Graston said. “They had stretches where they all got there, but just didn’t maintain it. These guys are young, but if they want to improve and play their best, they have to mature mentally and learn to recover and refocus better when out there. I saw positive moments out there, but need more of it. Overall though, we had some bright spots to build on. We’ll discuss this week and hopefully make adjustments for Yorktown Friday and The Legends Invite Saturday.”
FRANKLIN CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Smock GC
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 313, 2. Columbus North 319, 3. Silver Creek 319, 4. Park Tudor 334, 5. North Central 339, 6. Guerin Catholic 342, 7. Greenfield-Central 344, 8. Franklin Central Blue 352, 9. Terre Haute South 353, 10. Southport 368, 11. Cathedral 374, 12. Covenant Christian 387, 13. Lutheran 388, 14. Heritage Christian 389, 15. Ben Davis 405, 16. Perry Meridian 408, 17. Triton Central 408, 18. Beech Grove 432, 19. Franklin Central White 433, 20. Lawrence Central 465, 21. Speedway 491, 22. Warren Central 521, 23. Fishers INC.
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 72.
Silver Creek: Smith 72, Cody Coleman 79, Samuel Harris 83, Seth Hooe 85, Luke Graston 88.
HAMILTON MEDALIST, FC 2ND AT HHC
BEDFORD — New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton earned medalist honors while Floyd Central finished second in Saturday’s Hoosier Hills Conference Championship.
Hamilton shot a 3-over-par 75 at Otis Park, where host Bedford North Lawrence carded a collective 325 to earn the team title. The Highlanders were seven shots back while the Bulldogs, led by Hamilton, were third with a 339. Columbus East (350) and Seymour (361) rounded out the top five. Jeffersonville was seventh in the seven-team event with a 434.
Levi Reid shot an 82 to lead the way for Floyd. Also for the Highlanders, Gabe Lamb and Josh Anderson each fired an 83 while Nathan Smith was one behind them.
For the third-place Bulldogs, Rossi Hamilton added an 85, Johnathan Clifton 87 and Zane Hammond 92.
Xander O'Neal shot 89 to lead the Red Devils.
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Otis Park, par-72
Team scores: 1. Bedford NL 325, 2. Floyd Central 332, 3. New Albany 339, 4. Columbus East 350, 5. Seymour 361, 6. Jennings County 393, 7. Jeffersonville 434.
Medalist: Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 75.
Top 5: 1. B. Hamilton (NA) 75, 2. Tyler Bellush (BNL) 80, 3. Colton Staggs (BNL) 81, 4. Trevin Hutchinson (BNL) 81, 5. Levi Reid (FC) 82.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 75, Rossi Hamilton 85, Johnathan Clifton 87, Zane Hammond 92, Chase Walters 102.
Floyd Central: Reid 82, Gabe Lamb 83, Josh Anderson 83, Nathan Smith 84, Breck Muncy 86.
Jeffersonville: Xander O'Neal 89, Nick Reagan 105, Brad Owen 118, Shawn Cecil 122.
AGNEW LEADS BRAVES TO SAC TITLE
HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist AJ Agnew, Borden rolled to the team title at Saturday’s Southern Athletic Conference Championship.
Agnew fired a 2-over-par 38 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 165 in the weather-shortened event. Lanesville was second with a 208 while Henryville took third (235) and South Central (240) finished fourth. New Washington and Crothersville fielded incomplete teams.
Agnew’s teammate, Branson Wagoner, was one shot back in second-place while fellow Brave Kylan Nash took third with a 42.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Team scores: 1. Borden 165, 2. Lanesville 208, 3. Henryville 235, 4. South Central 240, New Washington & Crothersville incomplete
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 38.
Borden: Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 39, Kylan Nash 42, Derek Konermann 46, Connor Holmes 53.
Lanesville: Maverick Belcher 46, Landon Campbell 49, Thomas Drexler 50, Carter Moore 63, Cole Fisher 64.
Henryville: J.D. Michael 52, Caleb Harter 60, Caleb Lehacenau 60, Eli Higdon 63, Brodee Steepleton 67.
South Central: Kendall Crosier 47, Grant Day 60, Brady Campbell 66, Austyn Thompson 67.
New Washington: Devan Dachenhausen 54, Noah Thompson 67.
Crothersville: Matthew Clouse 68, Andrew Stainbrook 68.