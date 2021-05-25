ENGLISH — Led by medalist Hayden Smith, Borden rolled to victory in a tri-match Tuesday afternoon.
Smith fired a 2-over-par 38 at Lucas Oil Golf Course to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 189. Orleans was second with a 213 while Crawford County took third with 241.
Also for Borden, Cruz Martin and Shawn Condon both fired 50 while Connor Holmes carded a 51 to round out the team score.
Jonah Barrow paced the Wolfpack with a 52.
.
BORDEN 189, ORLEANS 213, CRAWFORD COUNTY 241
Tuesday at Lucas Oil GC, par-36
Medalist: Hayden Smith (Borden) 38.
Borden: Smith 38, Cruz Martin 50, Shawn Condon 50, Connor Holmes 51, Carson Jones 52, Derek Konermann 53, Zane Bahan 68.
Crawford County: Jonah Barrow 52, Ben Roudenbush 62, Branson Mitchell 63, Gage Grimes 64.
Orleans: Gavin Morgan 44, Pete Judah 51, Tate Hopper 57, Maguire Lamb 59, Isaac Patton 61, Connor Baker 62.
.
EAGLES SOAR
SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Landon Smith, Austin won a four-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Smith fired a 1-over-par 36 to lead the Eagles, who carded a collective 158 at Hidden Creek Golf Club. Charlestown took second with 180 while Christian Academy and New Washington didn’t field full teams.
Trey Brison paced the Pirates with a 42 while Alex Wright added a 45, Connor Aaron a 46 and Zander Morris a 47.
Mason Miles led three CAI golfers with a 51 while Jacob Curry, New Wash’s lone golfer, fired a 52.
.
AUSTIN 158, CHARLESTOWN 180, CAI INC., NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Tuesday at Hidden Creek GC, par-35
Medalist: Landon Smith (Austin) 36.
Austin: Smith 36, Josh Gabbard 37, Garrison Barton 42, Jake Campbell 43, Jakson Marshall 47.
Charlestown: Trey Brison 42, Alex Wright 45, Connor Aaron 46, Zander Morris 47, Andrew Martens 52, Connor Roberts.
CAI: Mason Miles 51, Luke McCarty 59, Kade Taylor 59.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 52.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.