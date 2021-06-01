SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Carter Smith, 10th-ranked Silver Creek rolled to victory in a three-way match Tuesday.
Smith fired a 4-under-par 32 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to pace the Dragons, who carded a collective 146. New Albany finished second with a 170 while Providence shot 180.
Cody Coleman added a 37, Seth Hooe a 38 and Luke Graston a 39 to round out Creek’s team score.
Freshman Blaine Hamilton led the runner-up Bulldogs with a 38 while Lukas Knoy finished one shot behind his teammate.
Lincoln Bottorff paced the Pioneers with a 41 while John Walthers added a 43.
SILVER CREEK 146, NEW ALBANY 170, PROVIDENCE 180
Tuesday at Covered Bridge GC, par-36
Medalist: Carter Smith (Silver Creek) 32.
Silver Creek: Smith 32, Cody Coleman 37, Seth Hooe 38, Luke Graston 39, Luke Campbell 47.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 38, Lukas Knoy 39, Ryan Crum 40, Zane Hammond 53.
Providence: Lincoln Bottorff 41, John Walthers 43, Jackson Kaiser 47, Carson Heldman 49, Drew Juliot 50, Caedan Uhl 54.
ALLEN LEADS HORNETS TO VICTORY
MADISON — Led by medalist Westin Allen, Henryville rolled to victory in a four-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Allen fired a 1-under-par 35 at Sunrise Golf Course to pace the Hornets, who carded a collective 168. Switzerland County was second with a 190 while Shawe Memorial shot 193 and Southwestern 194.
Allen’s nine-hole round included two eagles, four pars and three bogeys.
Sam Davidson added a 41 and Trenton Vires a 42 while Caleb Harter carded a 50 to round out the team’s score.
“We were happy to get a chance to play our sectional course,” Henryville coach Robin Embry said. “Westin continues to play very well. He carded two eagles today. After a tough start, Sam played well the last five holes. Trenton fired a nice round and JD (Michaels) continues to improve. I was happy for Caleb. He finally tried a bit different strategy and posted his best round of the season. We’ve got some work to do the rest of this week and then see where we are Monday (at the sectional).”
.
HENRYVILLE 168, SWITZERLAND COUNTY 190, SHAWE MEMORIAL 193, SOUTHWESTERN 194
Tuesday at Sunrise GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 35.
Henryville: Allen 35, Sam Davidson 41, Trenton Vires 42, Caleb Harter 50, J.D. Michaels 55.
