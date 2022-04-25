Silver Creek carded a collective 297 to win Martinsville’s fourth annual Artesian Classic on Saturday. The Dragons were led by medalist Carter Smith, center, who shot a 3-under-par 69. Teammate Seth Hooe, second from right, was second with a 73. Freshman Samuel Harris, far right, shot a 77 to also finish in the top 10. Cody Coleman, second from left, added a 78 while Luke Graston, far left, fired a 79.