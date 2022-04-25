MARTINSVILLE — Led by medalist Carter Smith, sixth-ranked Silver Creek rolled to victory in Martinsville’s fourth annual Artesian Classic on Saturday.
Thanks to four scores of 78 or less, the Dragons carded a collective 297 at Foxcliff Golf Club. That was 19 shots better than 11th-ranked Evansville North, the runner-up. Ninth-ranked Brownsburg (322), Austin (329) and New Palestine (334) rounded out the top five.
Smith shot a 3-under-par 69 in his first-place finish.
“Carter had a great day,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said of his team’s lone senior. “I was happy to see a breakout round for him. Two eagles on the card with one of them early on really helped get him going.”
Creek junior Seth Hooe was the runner-up, shooting a 1-over 73.
“I was glad to see Seth post a low number,” Graston said. “I’m proud of him. He has been struggling on the greens recently, but putted well Saturday.”
Also for the Dragons, freshman Samuel Harris shot 77 (to also finish in the Top 10) and sophomore Cody Coleman carded a 78.
“Two hundred ninety-seven is our lowest total on the year,” Graston said. “I was really glad to see the guys go sub-300. They know they can play at that level. Now, they need the mindset that they can get there every weekend. Carter can go low like that, but we can’t expect that every time we tee it up, so we need everyone to step up so we can stay in that range.”
Next up for Silver Creek is the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame Invitational at Rock Hollow Golf Club in Peru.
“We need more consistency from everyone, but we’re getting there,” Graston said. “We need to avoid the occasional blow-up hole and the untimely bogeys. When we eliminate those, I think we will be in a really good spot.”
.
ARTESIAN CLASSIC
Saturday at Foxcliff GC
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 297, 2. Evansville North 316, 3. Brownsburg 322, 4. Austin 329, 5. New Palestine 334, 6. Greenwood Christian 338, 7. Plainfield 344, 7(tie). Mooresville, Roncalli 352, 9. Franklin Central 366, 10. Southport 379, 11. Martinsville 396, 12. Ritter 472.
Medalist: Carter Smith (SC) 69.
Silver Creek: Smith 69, Seth Hooe 73, Samuel Harris 77, Cody Coleman 78, Luke Graston 79.
.
AGNEW TAKES 2ND AT BENNETT
CORYDON — Borden junior AJ Agnew finished second individually to lead the local contingent at Saturday’s Bud Bennett Memorial Invitational.
Gibson Southern’s Peyton Blackard fired a 1-under-par 71 at Old Capital Golf Club to earn medalist honors. Agnew was three shots back with a 2-over 74.
Bedford North Lawrence took home the team title, carding a collective 318. That was four shots ahead of both Evansville Mater Dei and Jasper. North Harrison finished fourth (325) and No. 20 Gibson Southern fifth (329).
Floyd Central fired a 330 to take sixth while Borden was seventh with a 333. New Albany took 10th with a 355 while Providence placed 11th with a 362 in the 14-team event.
Freshman Josh Anderson shot a 79 to lead the Highlanders while sophomore Gabe Lamb fired an 81.
Branson Wagoner added an 80 and Derek Konermann an 84 for the Braves.
Sophomore Blaine Hamilton shot a 79 to lead New Albany, which also received an 82 from Rossi Hamilton.
Freshman Blaine Beckort fired an 80 to pace the Pioneers.
Meanwhile, North Harrison senior Tanner Fravel aced the 14th hole for the fourth-place Cougars.
.
BUD BENNETT MEMORIAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Old Capital Golf Club
Team scores: 1. Bedford NL 318, 2(tie). Evansville Mater Dei, Jasper 322, 4. North Harrison 325, 5. Gibson Southern 329, 6. Floyd Central 330, 7. Borden 333, 8. Corydon Central 349, 9. Castle 351, 10. New Albany 355, 11. Providence 362, 12. Heritage Hills 376, 13. Perry Central 426, 14. Lanesville 451.
Floyd Central: Josh Anderson 79, Gabe Lamb 81, Breck Muncy 85, Nathan Smith 85, Landen Fuller 88.
Borden: Agnew 74, Branson Wagoner 80, Derek Konermann 84, Kylan Nash 95, Carson Jones 112.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 79, Rossi Hamilton 82, Jonathan Clifton 95, Zane Hammond 99, Max Hanen 99.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 80, Lincoln Bottorff 90, Caeden Uhl 94, John Walthers 98, Jacob Kaiser 115.
