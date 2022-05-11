SEYMOUR — Led by medalist Nathan Smith, Floyd Central defeated host Seymour and Jennings County in a three-way Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
Smith shot a 39 at Shadowood Golf Course to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 161. That was eight shots better than the host Owls and 27 better than the Panthers.
Also for Floyd, Gabe Lamb fired 40, Breck Muncy 41 and Ashton Bass 41 to round out the team's score.
FLOYD CENTRAL 161, SEYMOUR 169, JENNINGS COUNTY 188
Tuesday at Shadowood GC
Medalist: Nathan Smith (FC) 39.
Floyd Central: Smith 39, Gabe Lamb 40, Breck Muncy 41, Ashton Bass 41, Levi Reid 43, Landen Fuller 45.
.
CORYDON WINS AT ELK RUN
JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Canaan Stocksdale, Corydon Central won a four-team match at Elk Run on Tuesday.
Stocksdale shot a 2-over-par 36 to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 171. North Harrison was second with a 182 while Charlestown took third (198) and Jeffersonville finished fourth (215).
.
CORYDON CENTRAL 171, NORTH HARRISON 182, CHARLESTOWN 198, JEFFERSONVILLE 215
Tuesday at Elk Run GC
Medalist: Canann Stocksdale (CC) 38.
Corydon: Stocksdale 38, Seth Johnson 43, Hunter Schmitt 45, Alex Boman 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.