Floyd Central junior Nathan Smith chips the ball on to the green during the Fuzzy Invite at Covered Bridge Golf Course on Saturday.

 Photo by Joe Ullrich

SEYMOUR — Led by medalist Nathan Smith, Floyd Central defeated host Seymour and Jennings County in a three-way Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon. 

Smith shot a 39 at Shadowood Golf Course to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 161. That was eight shots better than the host Owls and 27 better than the Panthers. 

Also for Floyd, Gabe Lamb fired 40, Breck Muncy 41 and Ashton Bass 41 to round out the team's score. 

FLOYD CENTRAL 161, SEYMOUR 169, JENNINGS COUNTY 188

Tuesday at Shadowood GC

     Medalist: Nathan Smith (FC) 39. 

     Floyd Central: Smith 39, Gabe Lamb 40, Breck Muncy 41, Ashton Bass 41, Levi Reid 43, Landen Fuller 45.

CORYDON WINS AT ELK RUN

JEFFERSONVILLE — Led by medalist Canaan Stocksdale, Corydon Central won a four-team match at Elk Run on Tuesday. 

Stocksdale shot a 2-over-par 36 to pace the Panthers, who carded a collective 171. North Harrison was second with a 182 while Charlestown took third (198) and Jeffersonville finished fourth (215). 

CORYDON CENTRAL 171, NORTH HARRISON 182, CHARLESTOWN 198, JEFFERSONVILLE 215

Tuesday at Elk Run GC

     Medalist: Canann Stocksdale (CC) 38. 

     Corydon: Stocksdale 38, Seth Johnson 43, Hunter Schmitt 45, Alex Boman 45. 

