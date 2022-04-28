LACONIA — Led by medalist Carter Smith, No. 6 Silver Creek won a five-way match at Chariot Run Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
Smith shot a 1-under-par 35 for the Dragons, who carded a collective 151. That was 14 shots ahead of Borden and 29 more than Springs Valley. Crawford County finished fourth (229) while Crawford County fielded an incomplete team.
Creek freshman Samuel Harris was second overall with a 2-over 38 while fellow Dragons Cody Coleman and Luke Graston both fired 39, as did Borden junior AJ Agnew.
"It was nice to see four scores in the 30s again and I'm happy with 151, but overall our consistency is lacking and we need to be mentally stronger," Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. "We learn as we go and hopefully everyone is taking something from the entire process and understand that everything has a reason — hit a bad shot, learn how to recover; make a bad decision, learn from your process. They need to understand there are going to be misses and don’t get beat up over it. This game is not about how good your good shots are, it’s about how good your bad shots are, have good misses. Once everyone gets there, we can take a more positive approach and go out and just play some golf and have fun posting some consistently good numbers."
Also for the runner-up Braves, Branson Wagoner fired a 40 while Derek Konermann and Kylan Nash carded 43 apiece.
SILVER CREEK 151, BORDEN 165, SPRINGS VALLEY 180, SOUTH CENTRAL 229, CRAWFORD COUNTY INC.
Tuesday at Chariot Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Carter Smith (SC) 35.
Silver Creek: Smith 35, Samuel Harrison 38, Cody Coleman 39, Luke Graston 39, Seth Hooe 40, Evan Trestor 46, Peyton Lacy 50.
Borden: AJ Agnew 39, Branson Wagoner 40, Derek Konermann 43, Kylan Nash 43, Carson Jones 50, Connor Holmes 51, Jacob Stumler 58.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 51, Grant Day 52, Kendall Crosier 61, Austin Thompson 65, Brady Campbell 66.
'DOGS DEFEAT PANTHERS
NEW ALBANY — Led by co-medalists Blaine and Rossi Hamilton, host New Albany beat Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference dual match Tuesday afternoon at Valley View Golf Club.
Each Hamilton fired a 5-over-par 41 on the back nine at Valley View for the Bulldogs, who carded a collective 176 — 23 shots better than the Panthers.
Johnathan Clifton added a 44 while Max Hanen and Chase Walters both fired 50s for New Albany.
NEW ALBANY 176, JENNINGS COUNTY 199
Tuesday at Valley View GC, par-36
Medalists: Blaine Hamilton (NA), Rossi Hamilton (NA) 41.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 41, R. Hamilton 41, Johnathan Clifton 44, Max Hanen 50, Chase Walters 50, Zane Hammond 55, Eli Jackson 65.
Jennings County: J. George 45, J. Grider 49, D. Shaw 49, T. Stearns 56, R. Cook 60, E. Simmons 61.
