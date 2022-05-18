Borden Braves

HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, Borden won a four-way match Tuesday afternoon. 

Wagoner shot a two-birdie, one-bogey 1-under-par 35 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 172. Lanesville was second with a 211 while Henryville took third with 218. Clarksville only had one golfer. 

Kylan Nash added a 44 for the victorious Braves. 

Caleb Lehaceanu fired a 46 to pace the Hornets. 

BORDEN 172, LANESVILLE 211, HENRYVILLE 218, CLARKSVILLE INC. 

Tuesday at Champions Pointe, par-36

     Medalist: Branson Wagoner (B) 35. 

     Borden: Wagoner 35, Kylan Nash 44, Connor Holmes 46, Derek Konermann 47, Cruz Martin 51, Carson Jones 55. 

     Lanesville: Maverick Belcher 45, Landon Campbell 53, Thomas Drexler 53, Carter 60, Cole Fisher 64. 

     Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 46, JD Michael 55, Caleb Harter 56, Brodee Steepleton 61, Eli Higdon 67. 

     Clarksville: Garrett Skaggs 63. 

FLOYD SLIPS PAST PANTHERS

CORYDON — Led by medalist Landen Fuller, Floyd Central defeated Corydon Central in a dual match Tuesday afternoon. 

The Highlanders carded a collective 161 — four shots ahead of the Panthers at Old Capital Golf Club. 

