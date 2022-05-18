HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Branson Wagoner, Borden won a four-way match Tuesday afternoon.
Wagoner shot a two-birdie, one-bogey 1-under-par 35 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 172. Lanesville was second with a 211 while Henryville took third with 218. Clarksville only had one golfer.
Kylan Nash added a 44 for the victorious Braves.
Caleb Lehaceanu fired a 46 to pace the Hornets.
.
BORDEN 172, LANESVILLE 211, HENRYVILLE 218, CLARKSVILLE INC.
Tuesday at Champions Pointe, par-36
Medalist: Branson Wagoner (B) 35.
Borden: Wagoner 35, Kylan Nash 44, Connor Holmes 46, Derek Konermann 47, Cruz Martin 51, Carson Jones 55.
Lanesville: Maverick Belcher 45, Landon Campbell 53, Thomas Drexler 53, Carter 60, Cole Fisher 64.
Henryville: Caleb Lehaceanu 46, JD Michael 55, Caleb Harter 56, Brodee Steepleton 61, Eli Higdon 67.
Clarksville: Garrett Skaggs 63.
.
FLOYD SLIPS PAST PANTHERS
CORYDON — Led by medalist Landen Fuller, Floyd Central defeated Corydon Central in a dual match Tuesday afternoon.
The Highlanders carded a collective 161 — four shots ahead of the Panthers at Old Capital Golf Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.